Unusual Call Option Trade in HSBC Worth $190K

On April 14, 2023 at 10:30:48 ET an unusually large $190.00K block of Call contracts in HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was bought, with a strike price of $34.00 / share, expiring in 154 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HSBC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 726 funds or institutions reporting positions in HSBC Holdings. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSBC is 0.45%, an increase of 9.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 953,764K shares. The put/call ratio of HSBC is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HSBC Holdings is $46.22. The forecasts range from a low of $36.67 to a high of $59.15. The average price target represents an increase of 29.59% from its latest reported closing price of $35.67.

The projected annual revenue for HSBC Holdings is $59,487MM, an increase of 23.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wetherby Asset Management holds 51K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 11.43% over the last quarter.

JIRE – JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF holds 4,157K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,863K shares, representing a decrease of 16.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AMG National Trust Bank holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEEIX – Sit International Equity Fund – Class I holds 2,535K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HSBC Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HSBC Holdings plc is a British multinational universal bank and financial services holding company. HSBC has offices in 64 countries and territories across Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe, North America, and South America, serving around 40 million customers.

