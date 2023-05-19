Unusual Put Option Trade in JPMorgan Chase Worth $564.98K

On May 18, 2023 at 13:18:16 ET an unusually large $564.98K block of Put contracts in JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was sold, with a strike price of $135.00 / share, expiring in 64 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.28 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.97th percentile of all recent large trades made in JPM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5060 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 1.10%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 2,353,401K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.35% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase is 163.85. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $205.80. The average price target represents an increase of 18.35% from its latest reported closing price of 138.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for JPMorgan Chase is 142,687MM, an increase of 10.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 89,158K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,487K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 20.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 67,807K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,478K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 20.58% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 61,814K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,563K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 56,046K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 52,310K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,249K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 8.26% over the last quarter.

JPMorgan Chase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

Key filings for this company:

This article originally appeared on Fintel