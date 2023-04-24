Unusual Call Option Trade in AngloGold Ashanti Worth $984.29K

On April 21, 2023 at 11:22:22 ET an unusually large $984.29K block of Call contracts in AngloGold Ashanti Ltd – ADR (AU) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 0 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.49 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in AU options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in AngloGold Ashanti Ltd – ADR. This is a decrease of 70 owner(s) or 19.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AU is 0.34%, an increase of 11.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 132,671K shares. The put/call ratio of AU is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.40% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AngloGold Ashanti Ltd – ADR is $24.88. The forecasts range from a low of $19.00 to a high of $31.38. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.40% from its latest reported closing price of $26.58.

The projected annual revenue for AngloGold Ashanti Ltd – ADR is $4,743MM, an increase of 5.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Symmetry Partners holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HSTRX – Hussman Strategic Total Return Fund holds 180K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEEX – Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust – Ast J.p. Morgan Strategic Opportunities Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Freestone Capital Holdings holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 159.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AU by 99.95% over the last quarter.

AngloGold Ashanti Background Information

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is a global gold mining company. It was formed in 2004 by the merger of AngloGold and the Ashanti Goldfields Corporation. It is now a global gold producer with 21 operations on four continents.

