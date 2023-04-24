Unusual Call Option Trade in ContextLogic Worth $51.71K

On April 21, 2023 at 09:50:24 ET an unusually large $51.71K block of Call contracts in ContextLogic Inc – (WISH) was bought, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 0 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.56 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in WISH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in ContextLogic Inc -. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WISH is 0.19%, an increase of 169.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.34% to 280,171K shares. The put/call ratio of WISH is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.11% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ContextLogic Inc – is $1.43. The forecasts range from a low of $0.40 to a high of $4.62. The average price target represents a decrease of 80.11% from its latest reported closing price of $7.18.

The projected annual revenue for ContextLogic Inc – is $706MM, an increase of 23.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VT – Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 273K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New York Life Insurance holds 1,558K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX – Stock Account Class R1 holds 174K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares, representing a decrease of 153.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 75.74% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST – Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 94K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 416K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing an increase of 29.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 31.93% over the last quarter.

ContextLogic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ContextLogic Inc., doing business as Wish.com, provides e-commerce services. The Company helps merchants to reach customers, as well as enable users to personalize shopping and find the products. Wish serves customers worldwide.

