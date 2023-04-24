Unusual Call Option Trade in ContextLogic Worth $70.04K

On April 21, 2023 at 14:44:40 ET an unusually large $70.04K block of Call contracts in ContextLogic Inc – (WISH) was sold, with a strike price of $9.50 / share, expiring in 7 day(s) (on April 28, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.39 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in WISH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in ContextLogic Inc -. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WISH is 0.19%, an increase of 169.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.34% to 280,171K shares. The put/call ratio of WISH is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.11% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ContextLogic Inc – is $1.43. The forecasts range from a low of $0.40 to a high of $4.62. The average price target represents a decrease of 80.11% from its latest reported closing price of $7.18.

The projected annual revenue for ContextLogic Inc – is $706MM, an increase of 23.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IFP Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 42.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 113,898.38% over the last quarter.

Profund Advisors holds 14K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FZIPX – Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 140K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 42K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 43.69% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 405K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ContextLogic Background Information

ContextLogic Inc., doing business as Wish.com, provides e-commerce services. The Company helps merchants to reach customers, as well as enable users to personalize shopping and find the products. Wish serves customers worldwide.

