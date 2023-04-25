Unusual Call Option Trade in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Worth $1,675K

On April 24, 2023 at 09:54:12 ET an unusually large $1,675.00K block of Call contracts in Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) was bought, with a strike price of $85.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.60 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in APLS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLS is 0.33%, a decrease of 27.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.24% to 114,869K shares. The put/call ratio of APLS is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.92% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $87.04. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $145.95. The average price target represents an increase of 0.92% from its latest reported closing price of $86.25.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $222MM, an increase of 193.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DAFNA Capital Management holds 83K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 20.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 0.32% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST – LVIP SSGA Small-Cap Index Fund Standard Class holds 75K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 26.05% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GUSA – Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,750K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,351K shares, representing a decrease of 21.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 39.00% over the last quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

