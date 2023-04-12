Unusual Call Option Trade in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Worth $269.34K

On April 11, 2023 at 10:29:14 ET an unusually large $269.34K block of Call contracts in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) was bought, with a strike price of $9.50 / share, expiring in 3 days (on April 14, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in TEVA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9,882.16% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is $-920.50. The forecasts range from a low of $-911.48 to a high of $-947.57. The average price target represents a decrease of 9,882.16% from its latest reported closing price of $9.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is $15,827MM, an increase of 6.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEVA is 0.19%, an increase of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 724,818K shares. The put/call ratio of TEVA is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 114,794K shares representing 10.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,190K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 1.83% over the last quarter.

AGTHX – GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 58,735K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,790K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 1.69% over the last quarter.

AIVSX – INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 54,425K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,796K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 50,564K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,330K shares, representing an increase of 22.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 37.95% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 23,265K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,308K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. It specializes primarily in generic drugs, but other business interests include active pharmaceutical ingredients and, to a lesser extent, proprietary pharmaceuticals.

This article originally appeared on Fintel