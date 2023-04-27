Unusual Put Option Trade in Norwegian Cruise Line Worth $71.25K

On April 26, 2023 at 10:38:32 ET an unusually large $71.25K block of Put contracts in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 387 day(s) (on May 17, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.06 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.73th percentile of all recent large trades made in NCLH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLH is 0.11%, an increase of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.87% to 290,887K shares. The put/call ratio of NCLH is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is $17.41. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 36.79% from its latest reported closing price of $12.73.

The projected annual revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is $8,677MM, an increase of 79.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PHASX – MidCap Growth Fund III R-1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 20.02% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 66K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Oak Asset Management holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IYC – iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 7.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Endurance Wealth Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

