Unusual Call Option Trade in Carnival Worth $146K

On April 5, 2023 at 10:53:54 ET an unusually large $146.00K block of Call contracts in Carnival (CCL) was sold, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 107 days (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.29 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.38 percentile of all recent large trades made in CCL options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.90% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carnival is $11.02. The forecasts range from a low of $6.87 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 11.90% from its latest reported closing price of $9.85.

The projected annual revenue for Carnival is $21,588MM, an increase of 44.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.07%, a decrease of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 613,122K shares. The put/call ratio of CCL is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 50,831K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 36,698K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,697K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 5.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,451K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,311K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 10.00% over the last quarter.

VIMSX – Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,286K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,721K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 7.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,150K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,376K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Carnival Background Information

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world’s largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world’s leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

