FRC Recovers in Premarket as Government and Advisers Explore Rescue Options

US Government and FRC Advisers Initiate Urgent Talks to Help FRC Survive

Shares of First Republic Bank are up over 4.5% in premarket trading Friday as US officials engage in urgent talks to discuss possible rescue options for the embattled lender. The stock stood at $6.49 per share before the Friday trading session.

According to Bloomberg, First Republic’s advisers are working to hash out a private-sector solution that would allow the San Francisco, California-based bank to remain afloat. In the meantime, US officials are also in talks with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), the Federal Reserve, and the Treasury Department over possible rescue deals for FRC, Reuters reported on Friday.

The US government is reportedly looking to bring more institutions, such as private equity firms and banks, and get them involved in the bailout. However, it is currently not clear whether the government is planning to take part in the rescue, though its engagement has already encouraged the FRC’s executives to establish a plan to help the bank survive the ongoing storm, Reuters’s sources said.

What happened to First Republic Bank?

The move comes after the bank’s stock lost 95% of its value since the start of the year amid struggles to recover from the banking turmoil in the wake of multiple high-profile collapses in March. Specifically, the US regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank last month due to “systemic risk.” Similarly, the turmoil dealt a final blow to the troubled Swiss lender, Credit Suisse, forcing Switzerland’s authorities to orchestrate a rescue buyout by its rival UBS.

The commotion in the sector, described by economists as the worst banking crisis since 2008, put severe pressure on FRC, resulting in unprecedented investor withdrawals. Consequently, the bank reported Q1 results earlier this week, showing that its deposits declined by $100 billion during the quarter ending on March 31, while net income fell by a third.

Despite the turmoil, the bank consistently reassured investors that it would be able to overcome the challenges, though significant cutbacks are needed, including a “significant” cut in executive pay and a 25% workforce reduction by mid-2023. The bank expects these measures to help it stabilize its “deposit base and the strength of our credit quality and capital position,” it said in a press release.

