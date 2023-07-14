JP Morgan’s Q2 Profit Surges to $14.47B on Back of FRC Deal and Rising Interest Rates

JPMorgan’s profit jumped 67% to $14.47 billion in the second quarter of 2023, driven by rising interest rates and the buyout of the collapsed First Republic Bank in May. JPMorgan said its profit would have been up 40% year-over-year, excluding the First Republic deal.

JPMorgan’s Q2 Results Beat Expectations

Wall Street titan JPMorgan Chase said its Q2 2023 profit soared 67% after getting a significant boost from acquiring the collapsed First Republic Bank in May. JPMorgan’s shares rallied in premarket trading Friday.

According to the report, the bank’s Q2 profit ballooned to $14.47 billion, or $4.75 per share, compared to $8.65 billion, or $2.76 per share, in the same period last year. The results were also significantly higher than analysts’ $3.97 per share estimates.

Further, JPMorgan saw its revenue soar by 34% year-over-year to $41.31 billion, while Wall Street expected $38.66 billion. Revenue in JPMorgan’s consumer banking unit jumped 37% from the year-ago quarter, while profit skyrocketed 71% to $5.31 billion, fueled by rising interest rates.

The commercial banking division, expected to benefit from an inflow of clients after the First Republic takeover, saw its revenue increase by 49% year-over-year. JPMorgan said that its Q2 profit and revenue would have climbed by 40% and 21%, even without the First Republic deal.

JPMorgan’s Takeover of First Republic

After winning the auction battle, JPMorgan acquired the First Republic Bank on May 1, 2023. The banking giant paid $10.6 billion for the imploded lender and said it would reopen all of its 84-banking offices as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank.

The acquisition, essentially a rescue deal, was inked with the help of federal regulators. It resulted in a significant influx of new clients in JPMorgan’s consumer and commercial units and an immediate gain of $2.7 billion.

The First Republic failed during a severe banking crisis earlier this year, during which other prominent lenders such as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank also collapsed. More specifically, First Republic carried many uninsured deposits and fell into a liquidity crisis.

Shares of JPMorgan were up 3% in premarket trading on Friday at the time of writing.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist