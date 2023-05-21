5 Earnings Reports Monday, May 22

Just 5 earnings reports are scheduled for release early or late Monday.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed two Monday afternoon reports from Zim Integrated Shipping and Zoom Video.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Global-E Online GLBE 0.05 -0.35 111.65 After markets close Capital Southwest Corp. CSWC 0.62 n/a 35.91 HEICO HEI 0.73 0.62 675.93 Nordson NDSN 2.11 2.43 638.37 Zoom Video ZM 0.99 1.03 1084.26