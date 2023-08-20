3 Earnings Report Due Monday, August 21

There are 3 earnings reports scheduled for release Monday. All three are set for release after U.S. markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Among the stocks reporting Monday afternoon, we have previewed what analysts expect from Zoom Video.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) After markets close Fabrinet FN 1.8 1.68 641.43 Nordson NDSN 2.32 2.49 664.94 Zoom Video ZM 1.06 1.05 1114.46