11 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Monday, May 1

Before U.S. markets open Monday morning, 11 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Three of these companies are reporting quarterly results before markets open.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Affiliated Managers
|AMG
|4.15
|4.65
|539.25
|Check Point Software
|CHKP
|1.73
|1.57
|568.83
|CNA Financial
|CNA
|1.22
|1.16
|3166.00
|Franklin Resources
|BEN
|0.56
|0.96
|1800.88
|Global Payments
|GPN
|2.31
|2.07
|2006.13
|KBR
|KBR
|0.58
|0.62
|1612.69
|Norwegian Cruise Line
|NCLH
|-0.43
|-1.82
|1745.65
|ON Semiconductor
|ON
|1.08
|1.22
|1925.21
|Park Hotels & Resorts
|PK
|0.33
|0.08
|617.04
|SoFi Technologies
|SOFI
|-0.08
|-0.14
|437.45
|WEC Energy Group
|WEC
|1.58
|1.79
|2899.69
