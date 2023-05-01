11 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Monday, May 1

Before U.S. markets open Monday morning, 11 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Three of these companies are reporting quarterly results before markets open.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Affiliated Managers AMG 4.15 4.65 539.25 Check Point Software CHKP 1.73 1.57 568.83 CNA Financial CNA 1.22 1.16 3166.00 Franklin Resources BEN 0.56 0.96 1800.88 Global Payments GPN 2.31 2.07 2006.13 KBR KBR 0.58 0.62 1612.69 Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH -0.43 -1.82 1745.65 ON Semiconductor ON 1.08 1.22 1925.21 Park Hotels & Resorts PK 0.33 0.08 617.04 SoFi Technologies SOFI -0.08 -0.14 437.45 WEC Energy Group WEC 1.58 1.79 2899.69