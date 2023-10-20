27 Earnings Reports Due Monday, October 23 3D_generator / iStock via Getty Images

There are 27 earnings reports on the release calendar for Monday. Three are due before U.S. markets open, and 24 are on the calendar for after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS, and EPS reported last year. We report the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Of the companies reporting Monday afternoon, we’ve previewed Cleveland-Cliffs along with several companies set to report Tuesday morning.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Bank of Hawaii BOH 0.97 1.28 160.75 Hope Bancorp HOPE 0.24 0.45 138.18 Philips PHG n/a 0.25 n/a After markets close Agilysys AGYS 0.19 0.24 56.80 Alexandria RE ARE 2.24 2.13 720.81 Brown & Brown BRO 0.62 0.50 1033.71 Cadence Bank CADE 0.55 0.78 460.15 Cadence Design CDNS 1.20 1.06 1001.53 Calix Networks CALX 0.36 0.34 263.23 Cathay Bancorp CATY 1.09 1.35 196.04 Celestica CLS 0.60 0.52 1990.52 Cleveland-Cliffs CLF 0.43 0.29 5577.16 Crane CR 0.87 1.86 509.32 Crown CCK 1.73 1.46 3227.68 HealthStream HSTM 0.09 0.12 70.62 Hexcel HXL 0.43 0.33 427.28 Independent Bank Group IBTX 0.73 1.33 128.46 Logitech Int’l SA LOGI n/a 0.84 n/a Medpace MEDP 2.05 2.05 475.79 Packaging Corp PKG 1.93 2.83 1993.53 RLI Corp RLI 0.08 0.50 434.76 Simpson Manufacturing SSD 2.14 2.06 556.62 The Aaron’s Company AAN 0.07 0.31 536.10 TrueBlue TBI 0.23 0.75 488.90 W.R. Berkley WRB 1.18 0.82 2665.02 WSFS Financial WSFS 1.04 1.23 243.47 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ZWS 0.27 0.26 396.37