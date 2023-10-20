27 Earnings Reports Due Monday, October 23

There are 27 earnings reports on the release calendar for Monday. Three are due before U.S. markets open, and 24 are on the calendar for after markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS, and EPS reported last year. We report the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Of the companies reporting Monday afternoon, we’ve previewed Cleveland-Cliffs along with several companies set to report Tuesday morning.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Before markets open
|Bank of Hawaii
|BOH
|0.97
|1.28
|160.75
|Hope Bancorp
|HOPE
|0.24
|0.45
|138.18
|Philips
|PHG
|n/a
|0.25
|n/a
|After markets close
|Agilysys
|AGYS
|0.19
|0.24
|56.80
|Alexandria RE
|ARE
|2.24
|2.13
|720.81
|Brown & Brown
|BRO
|0.62
|0.50
|1033.71
|Cadence Bank
|CADE
|0.55
|0.78
|460.15
|Cadence Design
|CDNS
|1.20
|1.06
|1001.53
|Calix Networks
|CALX
|0.36
|0.34
|263.23
|Cathay Bancorp
|CATY
|1.09
|1.35
|196.04
|Celestica
|CLS
|0.60
|0.52
|1990.52
|Cleveland-Cliffs
|CLF
|0.43
|0.29
|5577.16
|Crane
|CR
|0.87
|1.86
|509.32
|Crown
|CCK
|1.73
|1.46
|3227.68
|HealthStream
|HSTM
|0.09
|0.12
|70.62
|Hexcel
|HXL
|0.43
|0.33
|427.28
|Independent Bank Group
|IBTX
|0.73
|1.33
|128.46
|Logitech Int’l SA
|LOGI
|n/a
|0.84
|n/a
|Medpace
|MEDP
|2.05
|2.05
|475.79
|Packaging Corp
|PKG
|1.93
|2.83
|1993.53
|RLI Corp
|RLI
|0.08
|0.50
|434.76
|Simpson Manufacturing
|SSD
|2.14
|2.06
|556.62
|The Aaron’s Company
|AAN
|0.07
|0.31
|536.10
|TrueBlue
|TBI
|0.23
|0.75
|488.90
|W.R. Berkley
|WRB
|1.18
|0.82
|2665.02
|WSFS Financial
|WSFS
|1.04
|1.23
|243.47
|Zurn Elkay Water Solutions
|ZWS
|0.27
|0.26
|396.37
