Goldman Sachs Maintains SentinelOne Neutral Recommendation

George Maybach
June 5, 2023 10:22 pm
Last Updated: June 6, 2023 11:13 am

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of SentinelOne Inc – (NYSE:S) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.02% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SentinelOne Inc – is 23.11. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 81.02% from its latest reported closing price of 12.76.

The projected annual revenue for SentinelOne Inc – is 671MM, an increase of 58.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.32%, an increase of 30.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 210,394K shares. The put/call ratio of S is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 34,646K shares representing 11.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 10,499K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 9,867K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRGFX – T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 7,028K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 40.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,359K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,964K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 10.41% over the last quarter.

SentinelOne Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

