Jefferies Downgrades Dorian LPG

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.98% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dorian LPG is 27.38. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.98% from its latest reported closing price of 28.22.

The projected annual revenue for Dorian LPG is 332MM, a decrease of 21.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dorian LPG. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPG is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 31,096K shares. The put/call ratio of LPG is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR – iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,325K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 0.17% over the last quarter.

DFSVX – U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio – Institutional Class holds 1,015K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 931K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 98.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 5,540.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 735K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 6.57% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 726K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares, representing a decrease of 83.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 45.31% over the last quarter.

Dorian LPG Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dorian LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company and a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG’s fleet currently consists of 24 modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; London, United Kingdom; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.

