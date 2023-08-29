Monness, Crespi, Hardt Downgrades VMware

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, Monness, Crespi, Hardt downgraded their outlook for Vmware Inc. – (NYSE:VMW) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.53% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vmware Inc. – is 145.27. The forecasts range from a low of 135.34 to a high of $169.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.53% from its latest reported closing price of 164.19.

The projected annual revenue for Vmware Inc. – is 14,273MM, an increase of 5.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vmware Inc. -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMW is 0.45%, an increase of 5.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 228,117K shares. The put/call ratio of VMW is 3.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 42,051K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 26,067K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,621K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 10.36% over the last quarter.

DODGX – Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 16,587K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,817K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 0.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,345K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,241K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 5,369K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703K shares, representing an increase of 49.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 774.54% over the last quarter.

Vmware Background Information

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact.

