Fidelity Makes Big Cut to Roku (ROKU) Position

Fidelity’s FMR Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,194,288 shares of Roku Inc (ROKU). This represents 2.645% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 9,303,665 shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 65.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.26% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management LLC holds 11,917,866 shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,144,564 shares, representing an increase of 14.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 10,690,743 shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,483,460 shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Fmr Llc holds 9,268,556 shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,479,711 shares, representing a decrease of 13.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 27.67% over the last quarter.

ARKK – ARK Innovation ETF holds 9,111,942 shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,979,464 shares, representing an increase of 23.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 7,403,422 shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,995,099 shares, representing an increase of 19.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 9.41% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 1017 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku Inc. This is a decrease of 105 owner(s) or 9.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Roku Inc is 0.2672%, an increase of 2.1068%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 112,218,265 shares.

This article originally appeared on Fintel