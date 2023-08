2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Large-Cap Value & Leveraged China

In the last trading session, Wall Street was mixed in behavior. Among the top ETFs, SPY declined 0.02%, DIA gained about 0.5% while QQQ moved 0.5% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

PWV : Volume 3.10 Times Average

This U.S. large-cap value ETF was under the microscope as about 96,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 31,0000 shares and came as PWV gained about 0.33% in the last trading session as rates surged in the United States which is beneficial for value stocks and ETFs. PWV is up 3.6% in a month’s time.

XPP : Volume 5.04 Times Average

This leveraged China ETF was in the spotlight as around 60,500 shares moved hands compared with an average of 12,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as XPP slumped 4.6% in the last session on renewed real estate crisis in China. XPP has added 2.7% over the past month.

