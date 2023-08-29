2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Large-Cap & Volatility

In the last trading session, Wall Street offered decent performance. Among the top ETFs, SPY added 0.7%, DIA gained about 0.7% while QQQ moved 0.8% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

MGC : Volume 3.41 Times Average

This U.S. large-cap ETF was under the microscope as about 251,245 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 73,590 shares and came as MGC gained about 0.8% in the last trading session. MGC is down 3% in a month’s time.

VXZ : Volume 4.64 Times Average

This volatility ETN was in the spotlight as around 307,625 shares moved hands compared with an average of 66,300 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as VXZ slumped 2.9% in the last session. VXZ has added 3.5% over the past month.

