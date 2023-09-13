3 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, September 14

There are 3 earnings reports due out after U.S. markets close Thursday.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Adobe Systems and Lennar are on deck to report quarterly results Thursday afternoon.

The pace of earnings reports has slowed to a trickle as the end of the September quarter approaches. The next scheduled earnings release is not due until Monday afternoon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) After markets close Adobe ADBE 3.97 3.40 4866.07 Copart CPRT 0.32 1.13 962.91 Lennar LEN 3.52 5.18 8490.45