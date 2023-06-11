2 Earnings Reports Due Monday and Tuesday, June 12 & 13

There is one earnings report scheduled for Monday and one for Tuesday. Both reports will be released after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) After markets close Monday Oracle ORCL 1.58 1.54 13744.28 After markets close Tuesday Lennar LEN 2.31 4.69 7194.46