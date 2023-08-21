Investing

14 Earnings Report Due Tuesday, August 22

24/7 Wall St. Staff
August 21, 2023 2:40 pm

There are 14 earnings reports scheduled for release Tuesday, 11 before markets open and 3 after U.S. markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Baidu, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lowe’s, and Macy’s are among the stocks reporting Tuesday morning, while Toll Brothers and Urban Outfitters will report results after markets close.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Before markets open
Baidu BIDU 16.80 15.79 33282.44
BJ’s Wholesale BJ 0.90 1.06 5175.62
Canadian Solar CSIQ 1.52 1.07 2488.24
Coty COTY 0.02 -0.01 1307.46
Dick’s Sporting Goods DKS 3.81 3.68 3237.68
Kingsoft Cloud KC -1.47 -0.22 1945.17
Lowe’s LOW 4.47 4.67 24970.00
Macy’s M 0.14 1.00 5065.72
Medtronic MDT 1.11 1.13 7566.46
Premier PINC 0.66 0.61 356.34
ScanSource SCSC 0.75 0.91 875.20
After markets close
La-Z-Boy LZB 0.55 0.91 474.58
Toll Brothers TOL 2.84 2.35 2403.85
Urban Outfitters URBN 0.89 0.64 1249.27

