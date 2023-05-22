Investing

16 Earnings Reports Due Tuesday, May 23

24/7 Wall St. Staff
May 22, 2023 3:37 pm

There are 16 earnings reports scheduled for release Tuesday, 9 before U.S. markets open and 7 after the markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed one Tuesday morning report–Lowe’s–and two on the scheduled to release results after markets close– Palo Alto Networks and V.F. Corporation.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Before markets open
AutoZone AZO 31.47 29.03 4119.97
BJ’s Wholesale BJ 0.85 0.87 4814.98
Dick’s Sporting Goods DKS 3.22 2.85 2803.09
Endava DAVA 0.53 0.48 201.57
IHS Holding Limited IHS 0.24 0.05 569.97
Kingsoft Cloud KC -1.34 -0.15 2009.78
Lowe’s LOW 3.45 3.51 21680.68
Vipshop VIPS 2.67 2.09 26088.05
Williams-Sonoma WSM 2.39 3.50 1795.13
After markets close
Agilent A 1.26 1.13 1674.46
Intuit INTU 8.49 7.65 6093.18
New Relic NEWR 0.22 -0.24 241.13
Palo Alto Networks PANW 0.93 1.79 1716.04
Toll Brothers TOL 1.92 1.85 2068.03
Urban Outfitters URBN 0.36 0.33 1089.17
V.F. Corp VFC 0.14 0.45 2727.47

