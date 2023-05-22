16 Earnings Reports Due Tuesday, May 23

There are 16 earnings reports scheduled for release Tuesday, 9 before U.S. markets open and 7 after the markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed one Tuesday morning report–Lowe’s–and two on the scheduled to release results after markets close– Palo Alto Networks and V.F. Corporation.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Before markets open
|AutoZone
|AZO
|31.47
|29.03
|4119.97
|BJ’s Wholesale
|BJ
|0.85
|0.87
|4814.98
|Dick’s Sporting Goods
|DKS
|3.22
|2.85
|2803.09
|Endava
|DAVA
|0.53
|0.48
|201.57
|IHS Holding Limited
|IHS
|0.24
|0.05
|569.97
|Kingsoft Cloud
|KC
|-1.34
|-0.15
|2009.78
|Lowe’s
|LOW
|3.45
|3.51
|21680.68
|Vipshop
|VIPS
|2.67
|2.09
|26088.05
|Williams-Sonoma
|WSM
|2.39
|3.50
|1795.13
|After markets close
|Agilent
|A
|1.26
|1.13
|1674.46
|Intuit
|INTU
|8.49
|7.65
|6093.18
|New Relic
|NEWR
|0.22
|-0.24
|241.13
|Palo Alto Networks
|PANW
|0.93
|1.79
|1716.04
|Toll Brothers
|TOL
|1.92
|1.85
|2068.03
|Urban Outfitters
|URBN
|0.36
|0.33
|1089.17
|V.F. Corp
|VFC
|0.14
|0.45
|2727.47
