META Stock Forecast: Pioneer to New Heights

Summary
- The underperformance in 2022 was attributed to significant currency risks, reduced advertising demand, and strict regulation on target advertising.
- The advertising revenue is resilient and a good sign shows that advertisers have a strong demand as the economy recovers from COVID and the recession.
- Restructuring, by implementing a series of cost management practices, reflects META’s determination to align business and strategic priorities for operating efficiency.
- Although it’s difficult to depict how the metaverse will develop and the operating losses kept increasing for Reality Labs, META expects this will be the next chapter of the Internet and will unlock monetization chances.
- DCF estimates META stock will grow to $313, an 4% upside potential for the year 2023.
