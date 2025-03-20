Why Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Meta (META) and Amazon (AMZN) Are The Best Growth Stocks Right Now Douw de Jager / Shutterstock.com

Growth stocks continue to attract investors looking for high returns and long-term value creation. These companies thrive on innovation, market disruption, and reinvestment, making them key drivers of economic expansion. Despite recent macroeconomic headwinds such as rising interest rates and slowing GDP growth, certain industries—health technology, AI, and e-commerce—remain positioned for significant upside.

Key Points Investors have a wide range of growth stocks to choose from, but some are better than others in this volatile environment.

These three companies could have the most upside among the mega-cap tech names so many investors watch closely.

Many top growth companies are leaders in cutting-edge technology and biotech, benefiting from increased demand for AI, cloud computing, and advanced healthcare solutions. With strong revenue growth and expanding market share, these companies often outperform traditional sectors in bull markets.

While growth stocks come with higher volatility and premium valuations, their ability to compound gains over time makes them attractive for long-term investors. In addition, a diversified portfolio that includes these stocks can balance risk and reward, particularly when combined with stable assets.

Here are three of the best growth stocks I see for 2025, poised for substantial gains in the next few years.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NASDAQ:TSM) remains a top stock to own in 2025 due to its strong financial performance and market leadership. In 2024, TSMC reported $26.9 billion in Q4 revenue, reflecting a 39% year-over-year increase. Its stock price nearly doubled, driven by investor confidence in the semiconductor industry’s growth.

Additionally, gross margins improved to 59%, highlighting enhanced operational efficiency. As demand for AI chips and advanced semiconductor technology surges, TSMC’s dominance in chip manufacturing positions it for continued success, making it an attractive long-term investment for those seeking exposure to the tech sector’s expansion.

Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to rise by 26%, driven by robust demand for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) chips. To sustain its market dominance, TSMC plans capital expenditures of $38 billion to $42 billion, reinforcing its leadership in cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing.

Analysts have raised their price targets for TSMC, reflecting optimism about AI-driven growth and strong guidance. Morningstar increased its fair value estimate from $215 to $273, citing robust AI demand. Barclays lifted its target from $240 to $255, maintaining an “Overweight” rating, while Bernstein raised its forecast from $150 to $200, expecting high-end smartphones and advanced nodes to exceed initial performance projections.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) had a strong performance in 2024, benefiting from Wall Street’s rally and broader market gains. By December 16, 2024, Amazon’s stock peaked at $2,334, marking a significant increase from the previous year. This surge reflects growing investor confidence, driven by expanding e-commerce operations, advancements in cloud computing, and AI-driven efficiencies. While specific earnings figures remain undisclosed, Amazon’s market momentum and strategic innovations solidify its position as a leading growth stock heading into 2025.

The company’s Q4 2024 revenue reached $187.8 billion, surpassing expectations, driven by AWS and strong international sales. Earnings per share soared to $1.86, well above forecasts. The company continues expanding cloud services, optimizing logistics, and enhancing Prime with AI integration.

Analysts anticipate strong growth for Amazon in 2025, with a consensus price target of $261.42, indicating upside potential from current levels. Revenue is expected to grow by 11%, while earnings per share (EPS) are projected to rise significantly, driven by expanding cloud services, AI investments, and continued e-commerce dominance. Some bullish forecasts suggest Amazon’s stock could reach $280 to $290 per share by year-end, reflecting optimism in its long-term trajectory.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) delivered strong financial performance in 2024, with revenue surging 20.6%, surpassing expectations. Net income and EPS saw substantial growth, driven by higher ad revenue and improved operational efficiency. The integration of AI into core business operations significantly enhanced targeted advertising and engagement, further boosting revenue. As Meta continues to expand AI-driven ad solutions and optimize costs, investors see strong growth potential in 2025.

Meta plans to continue AI investments, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg predicting AI could match mid-level engineers by 2025, cutting software costs. He noted DeepSeek’s impact on AI spending remained uncertain but acknowledged Meta’s larger user base. The company aimed to adopt efficiency improvements from DeepSeek’s breakthroughs.

Zuckerberg also projects Meta AI would surpass 1 billion users by year-end, with strong sales of over 1 million Ray-Ban smart glasses in 2024. Despite slowing Q1 revenue growth to 8%-15%, Meta remains a leader in AI, user engagement, and advertising expansion. Its ad business thrives on a cost-efficient model, leveraging over 3 billion users to drive targeted ads. Its family of apps reported a 60% operating margin on $47.3 billion in Q4 revenue. With strong user growth, rising ad revenue, and a reasonable valuation, Meta remains poised for further gains.