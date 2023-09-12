SWAV Stock Forecast: Riding the Sonic Wave of Innovation in Cardiovascular Treatment

Summary
- Shockwave Medical is innovating cardiovascular treatment with its Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) technology, which uses sonic pressure waves for minimally invasive procedures.
- Recent financials showcase robust growth, with a YoY increase of 72% in Q1 2023 revenues and expectations of future growth, making it an appealing target for potential acquisitions.
- Rumors of a takeover from giants like Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic have surfaced, yet irrespective of such speculations, Shockwave’s strong financial performance and differentiated technology make it a compelling investment.
