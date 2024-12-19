Dow Losing Streak Longest in 50 Years: Grab These Bargain Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Now 400tmax / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Dow Jones industrial average is a price-weighted index of 30 blue-chip U.S. stocks that are often industry leaders. It is the oldest U.S. market index, dating back over 100 years, and has been a followed stock market indicator since 1928. The Dow is considered the most recognizable stock indicator in the world and is also the only index made up of companies that have consistently performed well over an extended period.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Despite one of the biggest market rallies in years, the Dow has dropped for 10 straight days.

The legacy index is still up 13% in 2024, as members Walmart, IBM, and Apple have all surged this year.

The losing streak remained intact on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve disappointed the market, saying only two interest rate cuts for 2025 instead of four. The now 10-day losing stretch was the Dow’s first since 1974, a stunning 50 years ago. Then, the Dow traded at about 760 points, less than 2% of today’s more than 42,326. With a 13%+ gain still on the books for 2024 and the possibility for a strong end-of-the-year rally, it is a good bet the venerable blue-chip index could end the year up close to 17%.

We screened the 30 stocks in the index, looking for the dividend-paying leaders that have been pounded. Three top companies look like incredible values now for growth and income investors. All three dominate the health care sector, where they reside, and all three are rated Buy at the firms that 24/7 Wall St. covers regularly.

Amgen

This biotech giant remains a top stock for investors to buy and a safer way to play the massive potential growth in biosimilars while paying a hefty 3.68% dividend. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide.

Amgen focuses on:

Inflammation

Oncology/hematology

Bone health

Cardiovascular disease

Nephrology

Neuroscience

The company’s products include:

Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis

Neulasta reduces the chance of infection due to a low white blood cell count in patients with cancer

Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis

Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention

Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behcet’s disease

Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia

Kyprolis to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

Repatha reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization

Although the shares are down almost 5% this year, Jefferies has a Buy rating and a $380 target price.

Johnson & Johnson

With a diverse product base and a very popular and solid brand, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is among the most conservative big pharmaceutical plays and pays a solid 3.43% dividend. The company researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide.

The company’s Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as:

Immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis

Infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS

Neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia

Oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer

Cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration

Pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension

Its MedTech segment provides Interventional Solutions, including:

Electrophysiology products to treat heart rhythm disorders

The heart recovery portfolio, which includes technologies to treat severe coronary artery disease requiring high-risk PCI or AMI cardiogenic shock

Neurovascular care that treats hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke.

This segment also offers an orthopedics portfolio that includes products and enabling technologies that support hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and others:

Surgery portfolios comprising advanced and general surgery technologies, as well as solutions for breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures

Contact lenses under the ACUVUE Brand

TECNIS intraocular lenses for cataract surgery

Johnson & Johnson stock is down almost 9% this year. Cantor Fitzgerald has an Overweight rating and a massive $215 target on the shares.

Merck

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is not just a health care company but a global force in the industry while paying a solid 3.29% dividend. The company operates through two segments:

Pharmaceutical

Animal Health

The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in:

Oncology

Hospital acute care

Immunology

Neuroscience

Virology

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines

The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, health management solutions and services, and digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products.

Merck serves:

Drug wholesalers

Retailers

Hospitals

Government agencies

Managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations

Pharmacy benefit managers and other institutions

Physicians

Physician distributors

Veterinarians

Animal producers

Merck’s growth is a result of its efforts and strategic collaborations. The company works with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Eisai, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and Gilead Sciences to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments for HIV, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and growth.

Merck is down 3.11% in 2024. BMO Capital Markets has an Outperform rating and a $136 target price objective.

