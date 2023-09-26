Should You Buy the Dip in AI Stocks & ETFs?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Ivana Delevska, Founder and CIO of Spear Invest, about investing in AI and other innovative technologies, and the Spear Alpha ETF SPRX, one of the best-performing actively managed ETFs this year.
Investors continue to seek AI-exposed companies beyond NVIDIA NVDA, which is already up about 200% this year. SPRX invests in companies benefiting from AI, Enterprise Digitalization, Automation, and Robotics.
There was a lot of hype surrounding Arm’s ARM IPO, primarily due to its positioning as an AI play and its partnership with NVIDIA. The shares of the British chip designer surged on debut but have since fallen and are now trading close to the IPO price.
NVIDIA remains a top holding in SPRX because Ivana believes that the initial surge was driven by oversold conditions and hype. As we progress further into the cycle, the world’s most valuable chipmaker has the earnings power to sustain the hype.
Zscaler ZS should be able to maintain a 30%+ topline growth rate for the next decade, as its products are in the early stages of adoption, according to Spear. Enterprise spending experienced a downturn but is beginning to bottom out.
Ivana also likes AMD AMD, SnowflakeSNOW and Marvell MRVL. Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
