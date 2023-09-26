Zacks.com featured highlights include NVIDIA, iRadimed, Perdoceo Education and Axcelis Technologies

Stocks in this week’s article are NVIDIA NVDA, iRadimed IRMD, Perdoceo Education PRDO and Axcelis Technologies ACLS.
4 Top Profitable Stocks to Invest In Using Net Income Ratio
Investors should use the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. After all, they always seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. They also look for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs.
There are a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.
To that end, NVIDIA, iRadimed, Perdoceo Education and Axcelis Technologies have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.
Net Income Ratio
The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.
Here are four of the 12 stocks that qualified for the screening:
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. The 12-month net profit margin of NVDA is 31.6%.
iRadimed engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing magnetic resonance imaging compatible products. The 12-month net profit margin of IRMD is 24.5%.
Perdoceo Education provides educational services. The 12-month net profit margin of PRDO is 17.5%.
Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The 12-month net profit margin of ACLS is 20.2%.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS): Free Stock Analysis Report
iRadimed Corporation (IRMD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
This article originally appeared on Zacks
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.