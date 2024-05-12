As Predicted, Buffett Dumps Apple Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The discussion focuses on Warren Buffett’s significant sale of Apple (Nasdaq:AAPL) stock during the first quarter, totaling 115 million shares. Concerns are raised about Apple’s need to innovate, particularly in AI technology, to remain compelling to consumers who use their products not just for business but also personal enjoyment, like reading books. This sale is seen as a prelude to the upcoming launch of the iPhone 16, hinting at the critical need for this new product to captivate the consumer base effectively.

Transcript:

And we predicted, and I even wrote about it, that all during the first quarter, our friend Warren Buffett was just selling stock, selling stock, 115 million shares.

And look, he’s a brilliant guy, but I don’t think it’s a brilliant conclusion.

that if Apple does not come out with something that is AI driven, that is incredibly popular with the consumer base, because look, I know people buy iPads and watch and whatever.

Some of them use it for business, but most people they’re using it at least partially for the personal portion of their lives.

Read books, stuff like that.

It’s interesting.

It’s just not good enough compared to something you can get at a reasonable price.

And this is a prelude right now to the launch of the iPhone.

Smart Investors Are Quietly Loading Up on These “Dividend Legends” If you want your portfolio to pay you cash like clockwork, it’s time to stop blindly following conventional wisdom like relying on Dividend Aristocrats. There’s a better option, and we want to show you. We’re offering a brand-new report on 2 stocks we believe offer the rare combination of a high dividend yield and significant stock appreciation upside. If you’re tired of feeling one step behind in this market, this free report is a must-read for you. Click here to download your FREE copy of “2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever” and start improving your portfolio today.