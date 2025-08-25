Can XRP Hit $10 By The End of 2026? FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

In a surging crypto market, which seems to be minting new all-time highs in aggregate on a weekly basis, investors have plenty to think about when it comes to ascribing some amount of capital to the digital assets space.

Key Points XRP remains one of the go-to cryptocurrencies out there for investors looking to benefit from the rally in digital assets.

Here are some of the token’s most recent growth drivers, and why some analysts think this token could hit the $10 level by the end of next year.

That’s because unlike stocks, bonds and other more “traditional” investments, it’s really hard to truly value most digital assets. The valuations these tokens provide reflect their perceived long-term value over time, but without cash flow certainty (there’s really no certainties in this world, only probabilities), and not knowing what tomorrow will bring, means the valuations these tokens trade at are certainly up for debate.

One top crypto token that’s really been on a tear of late is XRP (CRYPTO:XRP). Let’s dive into what’s been behind this token’s move to $3 per token, and if the $10 level could be in the cards by the end of next year.

What’s Been Driving This Growth?

XRP has seen incredibly strong growth thus far in 2025, at least in part due to the shifting regulatory landscape. The Trump administration has made it clear that the cryptocurrency ecosystem is important. It helped bring the former president back to the White House, after all.

Among the pieces of legislation that have been passed, the GENIUS Act is set to reshape how stable coins are used, and legitimizes crypto as a worthy form of value transfer globally.

For XRP and the XRP Ledger, the most widely-used institutional global money transfer system on the blockchain, that’s a good thing. Those using the XRP Ledger are able to perform many of the same tasks, and achieve the same outcomes, as using SWIFT. The key difference is that investors will pay much, much smaller fees (a fraction of the going rate for traditional institutional money transfers), and transfers take a matter of seconds – not days.

For large global companies trading around the world, this is a big innovation. Indeed, with daily trading volume rising 22% quarter over quarter in Q2, all the signals are here that this is a technology end users want. That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day.

Fundamentals Look Solid

One of the quips about the crypto sector, and one of the reasons why so many investors avoid this space, is the relative lack of fundamentals. Unlike stocks, bonds and other assets which are much easier to value (there are models to determine the discounted cash flows of a given company, or the Black-Scholes model which determines the value of bonds), it’s slim pickings when it comes to finding reliable fundamentals to use (to try) to value a given token.

That said, there are a few key metrics I continue to come back to in order to make the bull or bear case for a particular token. Transaction volumes, total value locked (or TVL, the amount that’s locked within a given crypto ecosystem at a point in time) and network activity are three of the key metrics I come back to time and again to see if a project is moving in the right direction.

On the transaction volume front, I mentioned near the top that XRP has seen a 22% surge since its past quarter. That’s impressive growth. As such, it should be no surprise to readers that network activity overall is up markedly relative to other projects.

Additionally, XRP has seen some solid growth in terms of its TVL, though its overall value locked is much smaller than other mega-cap crypto peers. That’s mostly because the XRP Ledger is used as a transaction platform, and not for staking or other DeFi activities. But in my view, this is a net positive, as that’s the use case XRP is trying to solve. And it’s doing it well.

So, Where Is XRP Headed Over the Next Two Years?

While I think $10 XRP is certainly within the realm of possibility (the trend will really just need to continue for this token to achieve that valuation by the end of next year), it’s also true that such a valuation would peg the XRP ecosystem at a valuation of around $580 billion. That’s absolutely massive, and it’s a hard number to even reconcile with reality, given where some of the biggest blue-chip stocks trade in terms of their valuations.

I’m expecting to see some sort of pullback at some point. And we know the crypto sector is cyclical (just check out the 2022 “crypto winter” for a reality check on what can happen to prices in the near-term). Thus, I think putting a price target on a token like XRP is a very difficult task.

But holding all else equal, I wouldn’t be surprised to see XRP at least double by the end of next year, hitting roughly the $6 level. We’ll have to see, but that’s my final answer, Alex.

