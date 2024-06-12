NVIDIA May Have Broken Moore's Law BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The discussion focuses on NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) remarkable rise, surpassing a $3 trillion market cap and potentially outpacing Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The conversation highlights an emerging AI mini-bubble and the impact of NVIDIA’s upcoming stock split. There is debate on whether stock splits add value and the influence of hype. NVIDIA’s accelerated chip development, with a new Moore’s Law timeframe of 9-12 months, is also discussed, along with potential challenges for developers to keep up with the rapid advancements.

Transcript:

NVIDIA, maybe the most insane stock in history.

So, you know, you now have it past $3 trillion in market cap.

It’s moved ahead of Apple, which was the original $3 trillion stock.

And it could catch Microsoft, which was the second $3 trillion stock.

NVIDIA, the third one. But I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it goes past Microsoft.

Oh, I think absolutely it will.

And the thing is, though, we’re getting into like an AI mini bubble.

And it’s going to be interesting to see, you know, the split will be coming up not too long.

And it’s gone up drastically from the thousand dollars it cruised through, you know, when the split was announced.

And it’ll be interesting to see really.

What happens after the split?

I mean, do you see it?

And again, the market always gets so confused.

Like, does it add to the value of the stock?

No, you just have more shares at a lower price.

But the hype behind it seems to have been pushing it a lot.

And then the new chip comes out. The Rubin.

Well, right. The Moore’s law, you know, capacity doubling every 18 months to two years.

NVIDIA said, no, no, no, we’re going to go. Our new Moore’s law is nine to 12 months.

So you really do have a significant accelerating at the pace at which the new AI chips are introduced.

Yeah, well, and the thing is that they’re actually creating almost a traffic jam because a lot of the developers and hardware and software companies, they can’t deal with the incredible speed and they don’t have formats for those speeds.

So that could tap the brakes a little bit on that.

But yeah, I think the old Moore’s law is that window has been tightened for sure.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.