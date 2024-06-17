6 of Wall Street's Favorite High-Yield Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy in June Riddy / iStock via Getty Images

Quality dividend stocks can generate solid total returns and yield passive income.

Stocks that pay dependable dividends should be in demand when interest rates drop.

Access 2 legendary, high-yield dividend stocks Wall Street loves.

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations.

A comprehensive study conducted by the Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, revealed that dividend stocks have consistently outperformed non-payers. Over the past half-century (1973-2023), dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18%, more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%). This historical performance underscores the potential of dividend stocks for generating passive income and total returns.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. Blue Chip Wall Street research universe, looking for companies with a Buy rating at multiple firms and paying big, dependable dividends. Six top stocks hit our screens, and all make sense for investors looking for safety and a solid stream of passive income.

Altria

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images

This tobacco company offers value investors a great entry point now and a rich 8.46% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettes, primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. The company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of their holdings but still leaves a hefty 8% of the outstanding shares in their back pocket. They also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan funded in part by the sale.

BP

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This company is one of the premier European integrated oil giants, paying shareholders a hefty 4.91 % dividend. BP PLC (NYSE: BP) engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments.

BP produces and trades natural gas, offers biofuels, operates onshore and offshore wind and solar power generating facilities, and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture, usage, and storage.

The company is also involved in the convenience and mobility business, which manages the sale of fuels to:

Wholesale and retail customers

Convenience products

Aviation fuels

Castrol lubricants

Refining,

Supply and trading of oil products

Operation of electric vehicle charging facilities

In addition, it produces and refines oil and gas and invests in upstream, downstream, and alternative energy companies, advanced mobility, bio and low-carbon products, carbon management, digital transformation, and power and storage areas.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Source: a4-nieuwsnl / Flickr

This top company remains a solid pharmaceutical stock to own long-term, offering an outstanding entry point and a massive 5.75% dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide.

The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes.

The company’s products include:

Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Opdivo for anti-cancer indications

Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF and for the treatment of DVT/PE

Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis

The company also provides:

Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia

Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma

Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product

Implicit for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia

Dominion Energy

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Many of the Wall Street firms we cover are still very positive on utilities despite the sharp move higher this year, and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) pays a strong 5.01% dividend.

The company operates through four segments:

Dominion Energy Virginia

Gas Distribution

Dominion Energy South Carolina

Contracted Assets

The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

The Gas Distribution segment engages in:

Regulated natural gas gathering

Transportation

Distribution and sales activities

Distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas

This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment:

Generates

Transmits

Distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina

The company’s portfolio of assets included approximately:

30.2 gigawatts of electric generating capacity

10,500 miles of electric transmission lines

85,600 miles of electric distribution lines

94,200 miles of gas distribution lines

Dominion serves approximately 7 million customers

Kenvue

Source: skhoward / Getty Images

Spun off from Johnson & Johnson Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) last year, this potential total return home run pays a solid 4.18% dividend. Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) is a global consumer health company.

The company operates through three segments:

Self Care

Skin Health and Beauty

Essential Health

The self-care segment offers cough, cold, and allergy pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under these brands:

Tylenol

Nicorette

Zyrtec

The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, sun care, and other products under these brands:

Neutrogena

Aveeno

OGX

The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women’s health, and wound care products under these brands:

Listerine

Johnson’s

Band-Aid

Stayfree

Rio Tinto

Source: andresr / E+ via Getty Images

This mining giant could be a massive winner as demand for all commodities continues to storm higher and pays a solid 6.37% dividend. Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE: RIO) explores, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers:

Aluminum

Copper

Diamonds

Gold

Borates

Titanium dioxide

Salt

Iron ore

Lithium

It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

In 2022 the company completed the sale of a royalty it holds on an area, including the Cortez mine operational area and the Fourmile development project in Nevada, to RG Royalties, a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Gold, for $525 million in cash. Rio Tinto obtained the royalty as partial consideration for selling its 40% interest in the Cortez Complex to Barrick in 2008.

