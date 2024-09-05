5 Dividend Kings Provide Perfect Passive Income Streams for Retirement izusek / E+ via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Social Security is not enough to provide for a comfortable retirement.

The Dividend Kings are the perfect choice for growth and income investors.

While getting to retirement age can be a blessing and a curse, counting on the U.S. government to provide for your needs is not the best idea. The full retirement age is 66 if you were born from 1943 to 1954. The full retirement age increases gradually if you were born from 1955 to 1960 until it reaches 67; for anyone born in 1960 or later, full retirement benefits are payable at age 67.

With the youngest baby boomers (Americans born between 1946 and 1964) approaching retirement age, it’s becoming increasingly important to focus on magnificent dividend stocks that will supply significant passive income either in or out of designated retirement accounts like IRAs.

Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort. This makes it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence. The Dividend Kings are perfect for those seeking to maximize their retirement passive income needs.

The Dividend Kings are the 53 companies that have raised their dividends for 50 years, a testament to their dependability and reliability. Those are two “must-have” items for investors who rely on passive income to boost their overall revenue. Five companies provide perfect passive income streams, and all are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms.

Altria

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This tobacco company offers value investors a great entry point now and a rich 7.56% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. The company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of their holdings but still leaves a hefty 8% of the outstanding shares in their back pocket. They also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Canadian Utilities

nrcgov / Flickr

With a strong 5.46% dividend and a highly safe sector, this company is a steal at current trading levels. Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTC: CDUAF) engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally.

It operates through three segments:

ATCO Energy Systems

ATCO EnPower

Corporate & Other segments

The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in:

Northern and Central East Alberta

The Yukon

The Northwest Territories

The Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan

This segment also provides integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia. It owns and operates approximately 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 11 compressor sites, approximately 3,600 receipt and delivery points, and a salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada.

The ATCO EnPower segment provides:

Hydro

Solar

Wind

Natural gas electricity generation

Natural gas storage

Industrial water solutions

Clean fuels, including hydrogen, carbon capture, and underground storage projects; and related infrastructure development in Alberta, the Yukon; the Northwest Territories, Australia, Ontario, Mexico, and Chile

The Corporate & Other segment retails electricity and natural gas and provides whole-home solutions.

Kenvue

Mike Mozart / Flickr

Spun off from Johnson & Johnson Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) last year, this potential total return home run pays a solid 3.80% dividend. Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) is a global consumer health company.

The company operates through three segments:

Self Care

Skin Health and Beauty

Essential Health

The self-care segment offers cough, cold, and allergy pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under these brands:

Tylenol

Nicorette

Zyrtec

The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, sun care, and other products under these brands:

Neutrogena

Aveeno

OGX

The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women’s health, and wound care products under these brands:

Listerine

Johnson’s

Band-Aid

Stayfree

PepsiCo

Fotoatelie / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This top consumer staples stock posted mixed earnings for the quarter but will still supply all the goods for upcoming NFL football season tailgates and parties and pays a solid 3.08% dividend. PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is a worldwide food and beverage company.

Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers

Lays and Ruffles potato chips

Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips

Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips

Fritos corn chips

The company’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides:

Quaker Oatmeal

Grits

Rice cakes

Natural granola and oat squares

Pearl Milling mixes and syrups

Quaker Chewy granola bars

Cap’n Crunch cereal

Life cereal

Rice-A-Roni side dishes

PepsiCo’s North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under these brands:

Pepsi

Gatorade

Mountain Dew

Diet Pepsi

Aquafina

Diet Mountain Dew

Tropicana Pure Premium

Sierra Mist

Mug brands

Johnson & Johnson

Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

With a diverse product base and a familiar and solid brand, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is among the most conservative big pharmaceutical companies and pays a 3.06% dividend. It is one of the top market-cap stocks in the healthcare sector and raised the dividend for shareholders last year for the 61st consecutive year.

The company remains one of Wall Street’s most diversified health care names, with everything from medical devices to over-the-counter health items and prescription drugs.

The health care giant also has one of the most exciting pipelines of new drugs in the sector. That, combined with the solid OTC product business, makes the stock an outstanding holding for conservative accounts with a long-term investment.

The company generates a little over half of its sales in international markets, which are expected to see higher spending on health care over the next ten years and beyond.

