Americans Two Safety Nets for Retirement Are Vanishing

Looking 20 years ahead, concerns about the economy include the potential trouble for Social Security and the diminishing reliance on home equity as a financial safety net. This could result in a generation of retirees lacking sufficient financial resources. The long-term impact of these factors could be significant, and revisiting these predictions in two decades will provide insight into how these issues evolved.
Transcript:
Because there are two factors as you go out 20 years that are important.
And if you and I look at the economy and say what does it look like two decades from now, uh, social security is going to be in trouble.
So you’ve got one thing that helps out.
Right. So you’ve got social security in trouble, and then you may have people who lived off the equity of their homes.
You could really have a generation of people retiring 20 years from now who don’t have much of a safety net financially.
I agree. And, and, you know, at the end of the day, what are they going to do?
They don’t have the equity they’ve built up in a home.
And real estate is a great investment. We talk about it all the time at 24-7.
But if you don’t have that, or if you’re priced out of the market, then what do you do?
I’d like to say that we’ll come back and talk about this in 20 years.
I just said we have 100 years of experience talking about stocks between us.
So let’s put it this way. I hope that you and I will come back in 20 years, look at social security, look at home ownership, and we’re able to look back and say, gee, Doug, don’t you remember in June of 2024 when we sat back and talked about what would happen to people’s finances for 20 years?
So I’ll be back to see you about this in 20 years.
Okay, 20 years it is. I’ll see you in 2044.
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.