Americans Two Safety Nets for Retirement Are Vanishing Michael Vi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Looking 20 years ahead, concerns about the economy include the potential trouble for Social Security and the diminishing reliance on home equity as a financial safety net. This could result in a generation of retirees lacking sufficient financial resources. The long-term impact of these factors could be significant, and revisiting these predictions in two decades will provide insight into how these issues evolved.

Transcript:

Because there are two factors as you go out 20 years that are important.

And if you and I look at the economy and say what does it look like two decades from now, uh, social security is going to be in trouble.

So you’ve got one thing that helps out.

Right. So you’ve got social security in trouble, and then you may have people who lived off the equity of their homes.

You could really have a generation of people retiring 20 years from now who don’t have much of a safety net financially.

I agree. And, and, you know, at the end of the day, what are they going to do?

They don’t have the equity they’ve built up in a home.

And real estate is a great investment. We talk about it all the time at 24-7.

But if you don’t have that, or if you’re priced out of the market, then what do you do?

I’d like to say that we’ll come back and talk about this in 20 years.

I just said we have 100 years of experience talking about stocks between us.

So let’s put it this way. I hope that you and I will come back in 20 years, look at social security, look at home ownership, and we’re able to look back and say, gee, Doug, don’t you remember in June of 2024 when we sat back and talked about what would happen to people’s finances for 20 years?

So I’ll be back to see you about this in 20 years.

Okay, 20 years it is. I’ll see you in 2044.