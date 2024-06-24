Nancy Pelosi Made Millions On NVIDIA Options - Here's Her Next AI Stock Play Canva

According to Unusual Whales – a service that tracks Congressional trades – Nancy Pelosi saw a 65.5% return in 2023, one of the highest rates in all of Congress. Her most notable recent trade was buying NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) call options in November 2023. That purchase has already exploded in value.

We take a look at other recent purchases disclosed by Pelosi, including a most recent AI buy that investors could still buy for about the same price as where Pelosi scooped up options recently.

Why Pelosi’s Recent Palo Alto Network Purchase is Worth Watching

Below you’ll find some key points from this discussion between 24/7 Wall Street Analysts Eric Bleeker and Austin Smith.

The story of the market in 2023 – and 2024 – has been NVIDIA’s historic run. One area 24/7 Wall Street analyzes is the trading record of members of Congress as they’re not subject to the same insider trading restrictions as normal citizens.

So it’s not uncommon to find – let’s call them lucky purchases – that could have come from information gleaned from Congressional committees that have oversight over different technologies.

Watching members of Congress isn’t a foolproof strategy, they do have trades that don’t work of course. But some have had good records.

Here are just the stats in raw form from a site named Unusual Whales that tracks Congressional trades. They found last year Democrats had a 31% performance while Republicans averaged 18%. And one of the members of Congress with the best record was Nancy Pelosi, who had a 65.5% return in 2023.

It’s worth noting that members of Congress report trades from their spouses as well and Pelosi’s husband is a venture capitalist – so there’s that caveat. However, there’s no denying that their track record recently has been very good.

And Pelosi’s best buy recently came from the couple purchasing call options on NVIDIA at a price of about $1.8 million.

The purchase was made on November 22 and was for 50 call options that expired on December 20 th .

As you can imagine, these call options have worked out very well. As of NVIDIA’s close on June 18 th , NVIDIA was up 178% since their purchase. That number has come down a bit in recent days, but the buy has still made millions in profits.

So, what’s the next stock worth watching in Pelosi’s portfolio?

We would recommend looking at Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW), which is a leading cybersecurity stock.

(Nasdaq: PANW), which is a leading cybersecurity stock. Pelosi’s husband has purchased stocks in the cybersecurity space before – he bought Crowdstrike in 2020 and the stock is up more than 200% since.

On February 26 th – the Pelosi’s disclosed two purchases of Palo Alto, both were options and valued at an estimated $925,000.

The purchases of Palo Alto came after a poor earnings report and the company has traded about flat since.

Yet, there’s no denying that the rise of AI is a big tailwind for cybersecurity. For example, the cybersecurity venture market saw a 69% jump in first-quarter funding largely thanks to enthusiasm around AI-related spending lifting the industry.

And once again, Pelosi’s husband is a venture capitalist by trade.

So, if you’re looking for the trade that followed Pelosi’s NVIDIA trade, the next big one is Palo Alto Networks.

That’s a stock that I (24/7 Wall Street Analyst Eric Bleeker) personally own, but I also own Crowdstrike as well because of the overall attractiveness of the cybersecurity space.

