Nancy Pelosi Made Millions On NVIDIA – Here’s Her Next Stock Play Alex Wong / Getty Images

Key Points

Nancy Pelosi in 2023 saw some of the highest investment wins in Congress with a 65.5% return.

Congress is not subject to the same insider trading rules as ordinary Americans are. So many retail investors keep a close eye on what they’re trading.

If you’re looking to win big on the stock market – what investor isn’t?– you may want to study and trade the stocks that the major players are buying or selling.

Among some of the most tracked investors are members of Congress. And one of the biggest winners in 2023 was Nancy Pelosi, who saw a 65.5% return.

And much of that gain came from Pelosi’s purchase of NVIDIA call options in November 2023. Pelosi placed an order for 50 call options on November 22, which expired on December 20th.

And the tech company’s skyrocketing success since has earned major wins for Pelosi. By the closing of June 18th, NVIDIA was up 178% since their purchase.

But why would it be a good idea for investors to keep an eye on Congressional trades? Well, members of Congress aren’t subject to the same insider trading restrictions that ordinary citizens face. So they theoretically could have made moves based on information obtained from Congressional hearings that cover various industries including tech and AI.

So let’s dive deeper into NVIDIA and some more of this California’s major trades. We’ll also look at the trades of other notable politicians. And keep in mind that members of Congress report trades from their spouses too. So some of these trades may involve the politician’s spouse.

NVIDIA

Source: Canva

Market Cap: 2.78T

Annual Dividend: $0.04

Year-to-date performance: +128.30%

NVIDIA is a tech company that designs leading graphics processing units (GPUs) for gaming, cryptocurrency mining, and other professional applications. Since launching the GPU during its inception in 1999, many credit NVIDIA with sparking the PC gaming industry. Moreover, it sells chips used in vehicles, robotics, and more. It’s also known for its role in the ever-evolving AI movement.

But its recent surge has had NVIDIA dominating market news headlines. In fact, its shares went up almost 28,000% in the past ten years. And since inception, it has gone up a whopping 258,322.85%.

Broadcom Inc

Source: Kwapix

Market cap: 705.82B

Dividend: $2.10

Year-to-date performance: +35.84%

Broadcom is an international tech company that designs, develops and provides various semiconductor, enterprise software, and security solutions.

Pelosi purchased 20 call options of Broadcom on June 24 with a strike price of $800 and an expiration date of June 20, 2025.

Like NVIDIA, Broadcom is also standing out in the world of AI. And it has seen good performance with a 1-year-return of 65.18% and an all-time return of 9,089.70%. Plus, its recent 10:1 stock split may encourage buys as the move was designed to make shares more affordable for retail investors.

But it didn’t generate the anticipated spike. And some analysts suggest the company may suffer from the geopolitical tensions between the U.S., China, and Taiwan could. Add the uncertainty in the U.S. presidential election and Broadcom may see more storms. So it’s important to carefully analyze this one.

Tesla

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Market cap: 702.18B

Dividend: N/A

Year-to-date performance: -11.54%

The EV giant needs no introduction. But recent performance has not been very electric. Tesla stock dropped 12.3% on July 24 after the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results.

And in the last five years, Tesla stock has sunk at least 5% eight times following its quarterly numbers reports, according to analysts.

Perhaps, Pelosis saw the signs. Her husband sold 2,500 shares on June 24.

VISA

Source: Jose Calsina / Shutterstock.com

Market cap: 512.94B

Dividend: $2.08

Year-to-date performance: -0.34%

You probably have a Visa card in your wallet. But the payment technology giant has seen some struggles. Visa shares fell about 4% on July 24 after the company reported its fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Revenue missed its estimates of about $8.92 billion. Its reports showed that while higher income earners were spending at normal levels, lower income ones were cutting back on spending. And because Visa has such a large footprint on payment activity across the world, many analysts saw this as a bad forecast on the company.

Pelosi sold 2,000 shares on July 1.

Palo Alto Networks Inc

Source: Michael Vi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Market cap: 105.82B

Dividend: N/A

Year-to-date performance: +10.83%

Palo Alto Networks is a global cybersecurity company with a recent surge in performance. In fact, its shares have a 1-year return of 35.54%. And its all-time share price has gone up a stunning 1,677.75%.

On February 12, Pelosi purchased 50 call options with a strike price of $200 and an expiration date of Jan. 17, 2025.

Apple

Source: PhillDanze / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Market cap: 3.34T

Dividend: $1

Year-to-date performance: +13.21%

The tech and AI giant has had some good times recently with a year-to-date return of 13.21% and its generating more excitement with the planned October launch of new AI features following the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 in September.

And if interested, here’s Apple stock’s all-time return: 169,719.57%.

Pelosi, as well as other members of Congress, have long been invested in Apple. And on June 15, Pelosi exercised 50 call options purchased on May 24, 2022 (5,000 shares) at a strike price of $80 with an expiration date of June 16, 2023.

Microsoft Corp

Source: NicolasMcComber / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Market cap: 3.16T

Dividend: $3.00

Year-to-date performance: +13.09%

Perhaps Apple’s historic arch rival is Microsoft and it’s no surprise members of Congress are invested in this tech behemoth.

And on June 15, Pelosi exercised 50 call options purchased on May 24, 2022 (5,000 shares) at a strike price of $180 with an expiration date of June 16, 2023.

Microsoft is reporting faster growth than Apple and some analysts say this trend will continue into the next five years as the company continues embracing AI.

Humacyte

Source: mdgovpics / Flickr

Market cap: 945.53M

Dividend: N/A

Year-to-date performance: +179.58%

Another notable Congressional investor is Tommy Tuberville, a senator from Alabama. On March 21, Tuberville reported three Humacyte buys. Two of these were $1k to $15K and a third was $15K to $50K.

Humacyte is a biotechnology company that designs bioengineered human tissue, which has already been used at the frontlines in Ukraine. While it’s a small company compared to many on this list, it has had some impressive recent performance. Its stock shares have seen a one-year growth of 176.66%.

Paramount Global

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Market cap: 7.89B

Dividend: $0.20

Year-to-date performance: -24.34%

Tuberville also recently invested in the multichannel content giant Paramount. On March 21, he made trades in Paramount Global for $15 to $50. However, the company’s performance has been dismal with a 1-year return of -25.89% and a five-year return of -78.22%.

And Billionaire Barry Diller recently hinted that his media conglomerate IAC was no longer interested in buying Paramount Global. So it may be wise to carefully analyze this one.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Source: jeepersmedia / Flickr

Market cap: +10.20B

Dividend: $1.23

Year-to-date performance: -54.73%

Walgreens Boots Alliance operates the largest pharmacy chain in the country. But its numbers have not been too healthy as of late. Its stock price has seen a one year decline of 61.49% and a five-year loss of 78.41%.

And news of a class action securities lawsuit filed against Walgreens which seeks to recover losses shareholders who were affected by alleged securities fraud between October 12, 2023 and June 26, 2024, may put a strain on investor confidence.

NGL Energy Partners

Source: Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Moment via Getty Images

Market cap: 620.16M

Dividend: N/A

Year-to-date performance: -15.98%

Mark Green, a representative from Tenneassee, is another closely followed congressional investor. He was heavily invested in NGL Energy Partners which he began purchasing shares of in 2022. But so far as of 2024, he has sold more than $2,450,000 worth of NGL shares.

This may be a cause of concern for those invested in or thinking about investing in NGL.

Devon Energy Corporation

Source: SergBob / iStock via Getty Images

Market cap: 29.08B

Dividend: $2.05

Year-to-date performance: -2.30%

Kevin Hern, a representative from Oklahoima, is also a well analyzed investor. His portfolio is largely dedicated to the Devon Energy Corporation. On June 28, he purchased shares of Devon Energy Corporation ranking in the $1K to $15K. However, its stock price has seen a 1-year drop of 13.22%. Still, its five-year return is an impressive gain of 81.23%.

And investors are keeping a close eye on the company’s earnings report, which it plans to release on August 6. Some analysts predict Devon Energy Corporation to report year-over-year growth of 8.47%.