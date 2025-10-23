Nancy Pelosi Beat the S&P 500 by 559%. Here Are the Stocks She Owns Today

Key Points Nancy Pelosi carries a track record of winning trades next to her name.

These trades have been extremely precise, outperforming the likes of Warren Buffett and the vast majority of professional investors.

People who’ve followed these trades have been laughing their way to the bank.

Nancy Pelosi no longer runs the House, but her name can still move markets. There are even Nancy Pelosi-themed ETFs and accounts on social media that meticulously track her portfolio due to her extreme investing success.

However, the truth is, Nancy Pelosi’s portfolio is actually that of her Husband’s. When people say, “Nancy Pelosi’s portfolio,” they’re usually referring to disclosures that, by law, must include assets and trades owned by her spouse, Paul Pelosi. So, the investments widely cited online are his positions reported under House rules and the STOCK Act’s reporting timelines.

Nancy Pelosi is entitled to half her husband’s holdings in the event of a divorce, and potentially much more if he were to pass.

Regardless, many suspect there’s still foul play, assuming Nancy may be passing information on to her husband. There have been many standout gains in the past few years, though there’s no evidence to back the claim that she shared non‑public information, and she has denied any such coordination.

Whatever it may be, it’s a good idea to take a look at Pelosi’s portfolio. That can help you figure out how the strategy got her an 816.48% return since the summer of 2014, against the S&P 500’s 256.97% return. This is a 559.51% difference.

The portfolio has 11 holdings, and these holdings have already outperformed the S&P 500 in the past year with a 45.9% return.

Here are the stocks she “holds” today, indirectly.

#11 Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a stock Pelosi bought a long time ago, with a significant buy dating back all the way back in 2022, when her husband purchased $2.2 million worth of the stock.

This was due to Pelosi exercising the call options that he bought in December 2020. These options had a strike price of $500 with an expiry date of March 18, 2022. Tesla had a 3-for-1 stock split on August 25, 2022, but when accounting for that split, Pelosi’s options were well in the green.

Each TSLA share went for ~$1,000 in March 2022, split unadjusted.

4% of Pelosi’s portfolio is allocated to TSLA today, after periodic profit-taking.

#10 Apple (AAPL)

Nancy Pelosi hasn’t been actively involved with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock since 2024, when she made a partial sale of the stock by year-end. However, she still holds a sizeable stake, and it has added to the performance due to AAPL stock doing well lately.

4% of Pelosi’s portfolio is allocated to AAPL.

#9 Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is another standout bet that worked well in Pelosi’s favor. On March 19, 2021, Pelosi exercised calls to buy 15,000 MSFT shares at $130 just before Microsoft’s $22 billion Army IVAS contract.​

Pelosi again exercised MSFT calls in June 2023 for 5,000 shares as mega-cap tech momentum re-accelerated.​

4% of Pelosi’s portfolio is allocated to MSFT.

#8 CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Pelosi was an early winner here. Pelosi purchased 5,000 CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares on Sept. 3, 2020

It has since turned into a multibagger holding for Nancy Pelosi’s husband. CRWV has been one of Pelosi’s biggest wins.

6% of Pelosi’s portfolio is allocated to CRWD.

#7 Amazon (AMZN)

Nancy Pelosi has an active, ongoing bet on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pelosi purchased 50 AMZN $150 calls expiring Jan. 16, 2026.

AMZN stock trades at $217.95 today.

7% of Pelosi’s portfolio is allocated to AMZN.

#6 Vistra (VST)

A relatively new bet. Pelosi bought call options with a $50 strike price, expiring on January 16, 2026. Vistra (NYSE:VST) trades at $185.83 today, so, well in the money.

The bet was made in January 2025, a year before the options expire.

8% of Pelosi’s portfolio is allocated to VST.

#5 Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) is another massive win for Pelosi. Investors poured into the stock after learning Nancy Pelosi had herself involved.

The stock shot up after filings showed Paul Pelosi bought 50 TEM call options with a $20 strike on January 14, 2025, expiring on January 16, 2026.

TEM stock today trades at $85.27.

9% of Pelosi’s portfolio is allocated to TEM.

#4 Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is a stock Pelosi bet on in early 2024, later executing on the bullish options that year and holding the stock since.

This stock has also led to some serious returns, as it is up around 50% since early 2024.

10% of Pelosi’s portfolio is allocated to PANW.

#3 Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been a big winner for the Pelosis. In 2021, Paul Pelosi’s 40 Alphabet call options converted to 4,000 shares at $1,200, producing about a $5 million windfall amid Alphabet’s rally.

There has been some profit-taking, but Pelosi keeps a solid chunk of her portfolio here.

14% of Pelosi’s portfolio is allocated to GOOGL.

#2 Broadcom (AVGO)

Pelosi made some well-timed bets with options on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

He purchased 20 AVGO $800 calls in June 2024 ahead of the 10-for-1 split on July 15, 2024.

She later exercised 200 calls on June 20, 2025 (post-split $80 strike), acquiring 20,000 shares at a steep discount to market.

AVGO stock trades at $340.3 as of this writing. This has been a massively profitable bet and its still paying off.

15% of Pelosi’s portfolio is allocated to AVGO.

#1 Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) was a hallmark trade.

On Nov. 22, 2023, the Pelosis bought NVDA calls that, after the June 2024 split, became 500 $12 calls; by October 22, 2024, those options were valued at roughly $6.6 million.

NVDA has continued climbing, so it doesn’t take much guesswork to learn why this is Pelosi’s biggest holding.

20% of Pelosi’s portfolio is allocated to NVDA.