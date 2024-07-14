6 Dow Jones Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist 400tmax / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

While trailing the other indices this year, many of the 30 Dow stocks offer tremendous value.

Dividend stocks provide dependable passive income streams.

Dividend stocks are a favorite among investors for good reason. They provide a steady income stream and offer a promising avenue for total return. Total return, a comprehensive measure of investment performance, encompasses interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time.

At 247 Wall St., we consistently highlight the long-term potential of total return to our readers, as it is one of the most effective ways to boost the prospects of overall investing success. Once again, total return is the collective increase in a stock’s value plus dividends.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a price-weighted average of 30 blue-chip U.S. stocks that are often industry leaders. It’s the oldest U.S. market index, dating back over 100 years, and has been a followed stock market indicator since 1928. The DJIA is considered the most recognizable stock indicator in the world and is also the only index made up of companies that have consistently performed well over an extended period.

We screened the venerable index, looking for the best dividend ideas for investors now and found six top Dow stocks to buy hand over fist. All are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms.

Amgen

Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This biotech giant remains a top stock for investors to buy and a safer way to play the massive potential growth in biosimilars while paying a solid 3.01% dividend. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide.

Amgen focuses on:

Inflammation

Oncology/hematology

Bone health

Cardiovascular disease

Nephrology

Neuroscience

The company’s products include:

Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis

Neulasta reduces the chance of infection due to a low white blood cell count in patients with cancer

Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis

Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention

Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behcet’s disease

Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia

Kyprolis to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

Repatha reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization

Cisco

Source: Dan Krauss / Getty Images

This is a mega-cap tech leader for more conservative accounts that pays a very solid 3.50% dividend. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in:

The Americas

Europe

The Middle East

Africa

The Asia Pacific

Japan

China

The company also offers a switching portfolio that encompasses campus switching as well as:

Data center switching

Enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure and reliable connectivity to campus, data center, and branch networks

Wireless products include wireless access points and controllers

Compute portfolio including the Cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization

In addition, it provides Internet for future products consisting of:

Routed optical networking

5G

Silicon, and optics solutions

Collaboration products, such as meetings, collaboration devices, calling, contact center, and communication platform as a service

End-to-end security product consists of network security, cloud security, security endpoints, unified threat management, and zero trust

Optimized application experiences products including full-stack observability and network assurance

Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support advanced services, and advisory services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers.

Coca-Cola

Source: Daxus / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This company remainsa top Warren Buffet holding as he owns a massive 400 million shares, 9.3% of the float and 6.4% of the portfolio. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, offering consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola,one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the Company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

Diet Coke

Fanta

Sprite

Coca-Cola Zero

Vitaminwater

Powerade

Minute Maid

Simply

Georgia

Del Valle

Globally, it isthe number one provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, and juice drinks.

Through the world’s mostextensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. It’s also important to remember that the company owns almost 20% % of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST), which continues to deliver big numbers.

Investors are paida very dependable 3.10% dividend.

Dow

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

This company was spun out from Dupont in 2019 and offered investors growth and income potential with a hefty 5.09% dividend. Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is a leading materials science company formed by the merger of Dow and DuPont in 2017 and subsequent spin in 2019.

The company is organized into three principal divisions:

Performance Materials & Coatings

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

Packaging & Specialty Plastics



The company’s segments include Agricultural Sciences, which provides crop protection, seed/plant biotechnology products and technologies, urban pest management solutions, and healthy oils.

Consumer Solutions which consists of:

Consumer Care

Dow Automotive Systems

Dow Electronic Materials

Consumer Solutions-Silicones businesses

Infrastructure Solutions which consists of:

Dow Building & Construction

Dow Coating Materials

Energy & Water Solutions

Performance Monomers and Infrastructure Solutions-Silicones businesses

Performance Materials & Chemicals, which consists of Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl, Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes businesses

Performance Plastics, which consists of Dow Elastomers, Dow Electrical and Telecommunications, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

Energy and Hydrocarbons business

Home Depot

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images

With the potential for a second-half 2024 recession and still-high mortgage interest rates and home prices, people will likely stay put, and this is the top retailer to own now, which pays a solid 2.60% dividend. Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) operates as a home improvement retailer and sells:

Building materials

Home improvement products

Lawn and garden products

Décor products

Facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products

The company also provides a wide range of installation services for:

Flooring

Water heaters

Baths

Garage doors

Cabinets

Cabinet makeovers

Countertops

Sheds

Furnaces

Central air systems

Windows

It further enhances its customer experience with tool and equipment rental services. This diverse portfolio of products and services positions Home Depot for potential growth and resilience in the market.

Home Depot primarily serves:

Homeowners and professional renovators/remodelers

General contractors

Maintenance professionals

Handypersons

Property managers

Building service contractors

Specialty tradespeople, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters

It also sells its products through websites, including:

homedepot.com,

homedepot.ca, and homedepot.com.mx;

blinds.com, an online site for custom window coverings; and

thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products

IBM

Source: DKart / Getty Images

The legacy blue chip tech giant pays a solid 3.95% dividend and offers conservative investors a safer way to play the sector. International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) provides integrated solutions and services worldwide.

The company operates through four segments:

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

The Consulting segment focuses on skills integration for strategy, experience, technology, and operations by domain and industry.

The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud-based server and storage solutions, as well as life-cycle services for hybrid cloud infrastructure deployment.

The Financing segment offers client and commercial financing and facilitates IBM clients’ acquisition of hardware, software, and services.

The company has strategic partnerships with various companies including:

Hyperscalers

Service providers

Global system integrators

Software and hardware vendors such as Adobe, Amazon Web services, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Samsung Electronics, and SAP