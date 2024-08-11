5 Stocks Under $10 Growing 50% Or More gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

Are you looking for low-cost stocks to add to your portfolio? Doing so can be a challenge. After all, stocks that trade with low share prices are often risky investment opportunities. That’s especially true when you invest in penny stocks, or stocks under $5.

But what about investment opportunities with share prices under $10?

While stocks with share prices between $5 and $10 aren’t quite as risky as penny stocks, they do come with increased risk when compared to large-cap and blue-chip stocks. So it’s important to choose your picks wisely. You’ll find some of my favorite stocks that are currently trading under $10 per share below.

Key Points

Finding low-cost stocks to add to your portfolio can be difficult.

While these stocks can be risky, the best opportunities can offer significant returns.

Analysts expect FOLD, SPRY, ANRO, DNUT, and ATLX to grow by more than 50% each over the next year.

Amicus Therapeutics Could Expand Your Profitability

mdgovpics / Flickr

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with two core franchises. The first addresses Fabry disease, a rare life-threatening condition that typically affects young patients.

The company has already achieved FDA approval for this indication with Galafold, and it continues to work to develop new therapies. In fact, it has two preclinical research programs centered around genetic and other next-generation therapies for Fabry disease.

The company’s second core franchise focuses on therapeutics for Pompe disease. This condition causes complex sugar to build up in the body, leading to a wide range of symptoms. The company has already received FDA approval for the combination treatment of Pombility plus Opfolda and is currently studying other potential genetic medications.

Analysts suggest that the company is on the verge of significant growth. With a consensus price target of $17.36, analysts expect that the stock will climb more than 70% over the next 12 months or so. That’s certainly possible given the commercial potential of the company’s currently approved drugs along with the possibility that new data from ongoing research programs could send the stock up.

ARS Pharmaceuticals May Climb Ahead

sturti / Getty Images

ARS Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SPRY) is a biotechnology company that focuses on the treatment of severe allergic reactions. But it’s doing so with a twist. With currently approved options, severe allergic reactions are met with a shot of epinephrine. ARS Pharmaceuticals aims to change that.

The company has developed an epinephrine nasal spray that’s easy to carry and needle-free. That’s a product that’s near and dear to my heart since I’m allergic to bees and have an unexplainable fear of needles. And I’m far from the only person with a deadly allergy who’s afraid of needles. So if the company’s epinephrine nasal spray is approved, it may prove to be a blockbuster.

That brings us to the next point. It may be wise to invest in ARS Pharmaceuticals now because a potential approval is just around the corner. The FDA issues PDUFA dates when it accepts new applications. These are the dates by which the agency is expected to make a decision. The PDUFA date for Neffy, ARS Pharmaceuticals’ epinephrine nasal spray, is October 2, 2024. Should the drug be approved, it could send the stock soaring. And that seems to be exactly what analysts are expecting.

The consensus price target on the stock is currently $18.50 per share, representing the potential for gains of well over 80%.

Alto Neuroscience Could Gain In Multiples

mr.suphachai praserdumrongchai / iStock via Getty Images

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE: ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. While the company is working on the development of therapeutics, it hasn’t received any approvals from the FDA or any other regulatory agency to commercialize any treatments.

But that may not be bad news.

Investing in a biotechnology company ahead of FDA approvals can give you the ability to get involved in the company before its price spikes as new drugs hit the market. Moreover, every step in the process of obtaining a potential drug approval, like clinical updates, regulatory communication, and more, can send the stock on a run for the top.

With that said, Alto Neuroscience is focused on developing therapies for neurological conditions. It currently has seven clinical programs; five are in Phase 2, and two are in Phase 1. That’s important because positive data from Phase 1, 2, and 3 clinical trials could lead to a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA.

With so many ongoing trials and potential catalysts, analysts are expecting positive movement out of Alto Neuroscience ahead. With a consensus price target of $32.09, analysts are indicating that the stock could climb over 200% in the next 12 months.

Krispy Kreme Is a Tasty Addition to Your Portfolio

Courtesy of Ellen K. via Yelp

Krispy Kreme (Nasdaq: DNUT) has become a household name in the United States, with 352 locations from sea to sea. The company is most well-known for offering hot and ready donuts at its hundreds of locations, but that’s not the only way you can get your hands on Krispy Kreme.

You can also find the brand in grocery stores, gas stations, and a wide range of other retail hotspots across the country. Moreover, there’s a big deal that just happened a few months ago which could expand the company’s audience in a big way.

In late March, Krispy Kreme announced that it had entered into an agreement with McDonalds. Under this new agreement, McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme donuts at its locations across the United States. Krispy Kreme will deliver fresh donuts to McDonald’s locations every morning. The rollout has already begun and will continue for some time. By the end of 2026, Krispy Kreme donuts will be available at every McDonald’s location in the United States.

Perhaps that’s why analysts have such a positive opinion about the stock. At the moment, the consensus price target is $16.26, suggesting that there’s room for nearly 70% growth over the next 12 months.

Atlis Lithium Could Power Your Portfolio’s Profits

bin kontan / iStock via Getty Images

Atlis Lithium (Nasdaq: ATLS) is a lithium production company with a twist. Unfortunately, lithium isn’t a very environmentally friendly product to source. Producing it requires quite a bit of land and carbon emissions. Atlis Lithium aims to change that.

Atlis Lithium describes itself as a company that delivers “the world’s most sustainable lithium.” It operates with a small land footprint and focuses on using a fraction of the water while producing a fraction of the greenhouse gas emissions seen with other lithium production companies.

That’s a big deal in the environmentally conscious world we live in today for multiple reasons:

Greenhouse Gas Emissions : As global warming continues to be a cause for concern, companies must work to limit their emissions, creating environmentally friendly products.

Lithium : As the world shifts toward clean energy, lithium demand is on the rise. After all, lithium is a necessary metal in most power systems because it’s important in the production of batteries.

Sustainable Sourcing : Lithium is a concerning product; it is rarely sourced on a sustainable basis. However, Atlis Lithium aims to change that, and their sustainable sourcing of lithium could help them gain and maintain traction in the industry.

While the company is not profitable yet, it may make sense to invest in the stock now, before profits come to fruition. After all, the lithium industry is only growing, and with Atlis focusing on the sustainable sourcing of the product, it could become a major player in the industry in the future.

Perhaps that’s why analysts have such bullish opinions of the stock. The consensus price target on ATLX is currently $40.50. If the stock climbs to that price, it will have gained more than 300% in the next 12 months.

