The Countries Doing the Most for NATO HakanGider / Shutterstock.com

Key Points:

23 NATO members now meet the 2% defense spending target, including the U.S., U.K., and Greece.

Poland leads with over 4%, and the Baltic states have significantly increased spending due to proximity to Russia.

Central Europe is also making strong progress.

While the defense sector is capturing attention in 2025, the smart money is already looking to “the next Nvidia” for 2025’s biggest winners. Access the report for free now.

Austin Smith and Michael Muir shift their focus to the countries meeting NATO’s 2% GDP defense spending commitment. While the U.S., the UK, and Greece continue to meet their obligations, significant progress has been made by the Baltic states and Poland. Poland now leads NATO in defense spending as a percentage of GDP, surpassing 4%. The Baltic states have also significantly increased their spending, driven by their geographic proximity to Russia and historical memories of Soviet domination. Michael notes that Central Europe is also showing strong progress in meeting the 2% target.

Transcript:

You mentioned something at the beginning, which is that the majority of countries are now meeting their NATO threshold at their 2%.

So let’s talk about that.

Let’s go to the other side of the ledger.

Who is meeting the 2% and what do we need to know about that cohort?

Well, yeah, I don’t think we have time to go through every single one of the 23 members, but the highlights, I’d say, well, so from the original agreement, the US, the UK, and Greece are still meeting their obligations, still moving in the right direction.

Greece’s percentage of GDP spending on defense has declined slightly, but they’re still way above two percent.

So there’s no danger they’re going to drop anytime soon.

But the biggest change has been in the Baltic states and Poland.

Poland actually is number one for defense spending as a percentage of GDP.

They’re over four percent now.

The Baltic states really stepped up.

And of course, I think the main explanation for that is its geographic proximity and, of course, historical memory of being under Soviet dominion, so they obviously don’t want to go back to that.

Other states, Central Europe is looking pretty solid.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.