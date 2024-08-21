This Egg Will Cost You $30 and Makes a Massive Omelette John Carnemolla/iStock via Getty Images

When some people think of expensive eggs, their minds might drift to cage-free, organic, or farm-fresh varieties. However, the prices of those offerings pale in comparison to the world’s most expensive egg. Let’s dive into the story of the most expensive egg in the world, discuss its nutritional content, and explore ways you can cook one up for yourself!

What Bird Lays the World’s Most Expensive Egg? gorsh13/iStock via Getty Images Exactly what bird is responsible for laying this insanely expensive, gigantic egg? The answer is simple: the ostrich lays the world’s most expensive egg! Yes, you read that right.

What Bird Lays the World’s Most Expensive Egg? (cont) fullempty/Shutterstock.com Although it might seem outlandish, ostrich eggs are readily available and surprisingly delicious. If you’re interested in purchasing one for yourself, many online retailers offer them for just about $30.

Nutritional Facts on the World’s Most Expensive Egg Valeriia Khodzhaeva/Shutterstock.com The nutritional value of a typical chicken egg doesn’t hold a candle to that of an ostrich egg. Ostrich eggs are higher than chicken eggs in protein, unsaturated fats, and amino acids, and they’re lower in cholesterol. In addition, one ostrich egg is roughly 2,000 calories compared to a chicken egg’s measly 70 calories.

Nutritional Facts on the World’s Most Expensive Egg (cont) Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com This means that one ostrich egg is equivalent to 28 chicken eggs! Although this is impressive, it’s not entirely practical. On average, maintenance calories for an adult are between 1,600 and 3,000 per day, depending on gender and current weight.

Nutritional Facts on the World’s Most Expensive Egg (cont) Grenadille / CC BY-SA 4.0 This means that one ostrich egg could satisfy or even exceed someone’s entire daily needs! Because of this, it might be best to invite a few friends over if you’re interested in eating one.

How to Eat an Ostrich Egg wrangel/iStock.com By this point, many of you might be wondering what an ostrich egg tastes like. Luckily, many people who have tried this exotic meal report that these eggs taste even better than chicken eggs, with a buttery flavor.

How to Eat an Ostrich Egg (cont) Nicki1982/iStock.com After finding an ostrich egg of your own, you might be wondering how to prepare it. The good news is that ostrich eggs are incredibly similar to chicken eggs (although they take much longer to cook all the way through!) Any cooking method you can accomplish with a chicken egg, you can probably accomplish with an ostrich egg, so there is no shortage of possible ways to prepare them.

How to Eat an Ostrich Egg (cont) Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock.com Some people have decided to hard or soft boil theirs, while others have made gigantic, deviled eggs. However, one of the most interesting methods is to whip up an omelet fit for a giant. Feel free to let your imagination run wild while you’re in the kitchen with the world’s most expensive egg!

