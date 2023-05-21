19 Healthy Alternatives to Popular Barbecue Foods

Summer will be here soon and with it most likely the barbecue season. Many people may be tired of the traditional hamburgers and hot dogs that are barbecue staples – after all, you get them everywhere. Instead, you can opt for healthier alternatives that will add different tastes and nutrients to the meal.
To compile a list of 19 healthy alternatives to some popular barbecue foods, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a variety of online sources, including information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food and nutrition databases such as MyFitnessPal, and popular recipe websites like The Food Network.
Healthier barbecue alternatives may be summarized in several tips: choosing lean meats, adding color to one’s plate in the form of vegetables, pairing a meat with a light side dish, and substituting traditional desserts such as pies with grilled fruits.
Grilling is a very simple method of cooking, but as with so many simple things, it takes experience to get right. Culinary professionals can help teach or remind all of us l of the basics. Here are tips for the PERFECT barbecue from the experts.
Click here to see healthy alternatives to popular barbecue foods
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.