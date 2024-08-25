Warren Buffett’s Big Bet: Why He’s Holding Back as Markets Soar

Key Points:

Douglas and Lee discuss Warren Buffett’s recent activity in the market, focusing on his decisions to sell significant portions of his holdings in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). Interestingly, despite having a habit of buying back Berkshire Hathaway stock (NYSE: BRK-B), Buffett didn’t make any purchases this time, suggesting that he might believe the stock is fully valued at its current levels. They speculate that Buffett may be anticipating a market downturn, possibly holding onto cash to take advantage of better buying opportunities in the future. They also consider the possibility that Buffett is preparing for an economic slowdown or even a mild recession, which could justify his cautious approach. The conversation ends with plans to revisit Buffett’s next moves after his upcoming 13F filings are released.

ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)

Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Take the retirement quiz right here.