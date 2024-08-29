Ford’s EV Strategy: Missteps, Missed Opportunities, and the Future

Key Points:
- Ford is criticized for altering iconic brands like the F-150 and Mustang for EVs.
- Suggestion to create new, affordable EV models without impacting legacy brands.
- Importance of keeping future plans quiet until they are successful.
Ford’s (NYSE: F) strategy with its electric vehicles (EVs), particularly the decision to use iconic brands like the F-150 and Mustang. There’s a suggestion that Ford should focus on creating affordable EV models to make them widely accessible, similar to the impact of the Model T. The conversation also emphasizes the importance of companies being cautious with public announcements, advising that success should be discussed only after it is achieved. The ongoing challenge of producing a $25,000 EV, a milestone both Tesla and Chinese manufacturers are striving for, is also highlighted.
The Need for a Clear and Concrete EV Plan
- The ongoing lack of a solid, consistent EV strategy at Ford is causing confusion and setbacks.
- There’s a call for the C-suite at Ford to establish a concrete plan for EVs that they can stick to, avoiding frequent changes in direction.
The Risks of Tampering with Iconic Brands
- Ford’s decision to electrify its iconic brands, the F-150 and Mustang, is seen as a questionable move.
- The F-150 is beloved by hardworking, blue-collar Americans, while the Mustang has been a symbol of affordable sports cars, particularly for younger men.
- Using these brands for EVs may have been a mistake, risking their established legacy.
Alternative Approaches: New Brands and Affordability
- There’s a suggestion that Ford should have introduced a new, separate brand for their EVs instead of repurposing their iconic models.
- The idea of creating an affordable EV, much like how the Model T revolutionized the automobile industry by being accessible to everyone, is highlighted as a potential winning strategy.
- Smaller, more affordable EV trucks like the Maverick could have been a better direction.
The Dangers of Overpromising
- Ford has a habit of making big announcements about their future plans before they’ve achieved success, which is seen as a bad strategy.
- Companies are advised to keep future successes under wraps until they are realized, rather than bragging about unproven plans.
The Legacy of Henry Ford and the Importance of Affordability
- Henry Ford revolutionized the auto industry by making the Model T affordable for everyone, a principle that should guide Ford’s EV strategy today.
- The industry’s goal is to reach a $25,000 EV, a price point that is seen as the tipping point for mass adoption.
Looking Ahead: Ford’s Next Move
- Ford frequently makes new EV announcements, with updates every five to six weeks.
- The next announcement from Ford will be crucial in determining if they have learned from past mistakes and can finally solidify their EV strategy.
