Ford's EV Retreat: Missteps and Setbacks in the Race for Electric Dominance

Key Points:

Ford halts its electric SUV project and reduces EV investments.

Struggles with EV versions of the F-150 and Mustang.

Indicates broader challenges in Ford’s EV strategy.

Wall st. Veterans Douglas McIntyre and Lee Jackson recently discussed Ford Motor Company’s (NYSE: F) recent announcement of a $1.9 billion write-down and its decision to scale back on its electric vehicle (EV) investments, specifically discontinuing work on a three-row EV SUV.

It comes after a string of disappointments for the company, and indicates Ford isn’t truly serious about being a competitor in the EV space. A summary of Lee and Doug’s points follows below:

Ford’s Latest Financial Blow

Ford announced a $1.9 billion loss this week, marking another significant setback for the company.

The company revealed it is discontinuing its planned electric three-row SUV, a move that has surprised many.

The Popularity of Three-Row SUVs

Three-row SUVs have gained immense popularity, offering space for up to eight passengers.

Ford initially believed an electric version of this vehicle would be a hit in the market.

Ford’s Strategic Shift Away from EVs

Ford is scaling back its investments in electric vehicles (EVs), signaling a retreat from its previously aggressive EV strategy.

The company once planned to invest $30 billion into EVs, but now they are reducing their focus on this segment.

Plant Retooling and Repeated Missteps

Ford is taking substantial charges to retool its plant in Tennessee, further complicating its EV strategy.

The company’s continuous back-and-forth decisions highlight ongoing challenges in the EV market.

Ford’s Marquee Brands and the EV Experiment

Ford attempted to electrify its two iconic brands: the F-150 pickup and the Mustang.

Despite the heritage and success of these brands, their electric versions did not perform as expected in the market.

Questions About Ford’s EV Strategy

The sudden shift raises questions about whether Ford doubted the viability of the EV market or simply struggled with execution.

Ford’s quality control issues, as seen in their frequent warranty write-downs, may have contributed to their challenges in the EV space.

The Implications of Ford’s Retreat

Ford’s decision to scale back on EVs is seen as a significant setback, especially after positioning itself as a potential leader in the electric vehicle market.

The company’s management now faces tough questions about their long-term strategy and commitment to innovation.

