3 Stocks to Buy to Put Your Portfolio on "Set It And Forget It" Mode

In the fast-paced world of stock investing, finding the right blend of stability and growth can be challenging. For investors seeking a “set it and forget it” strategy—one that requires minimal maintenance while steadily building wealth—selecting the right stocks is crucial. This approach prioritizes long-term performance and reliable dividends, allowing your portfolio to grow with less frequent oversight.

In this article, I will put emphasis on three stocks that could boost your portfolio in the most low maintenance way. One is known for global beverage dominance, the other reputable in the defense sector reliability, and the third one is commended in expansive quick-service restaurant portfolio. Each bring unique advantages to a long-term investment strategy, so make sure to have these in your portfolio right now.

Key Points About This Article:

Long time winners will keep on winning. Finding solid companies with strong management will deliver market beating returns.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is shifting towards non-carbonated drinks as soda sales decline, driven by changing consumer preferences and weight-loss drug impacts. Despite trading below recent averages, analysts predict sales growth in 2025. Coca-Cola, a Dividend King, has increased its payout for 63 consecutive years.

In July, Coca-Cola raised its 2024 forecast, now expecting 9-10% organic revenue growth, up from 8-9%, and 5-6% comparable earnings growth, up from 4-5%. The boost follows strong global demand in Q2. Shares gained 1% as the company reported adjusted EPS of 84 cents on $12.36 billion revenue, surpassing estimates. Net income fell to $2.41 billion, or 56 cents per share, from $2.55 billion a year prior.

In other news, Coca-Cola and OREO have launched limited-edition treats: Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar and OREO Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie. The sleek black-and-white packaging features creative branding elements, blending Coca-Cola’s taste with OREO’s signature flavors and fun designs.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), known for its defense contracts, has seen strong growth in its space segment. In the last quarter, space net sales increased by $310 million (10%) compared to Q1 2023, and operating profit grew by $45 million (16%) year-over-year.

Lockheed Martin’s stock hit a record high of $562.87, reflecting a 26.59% increase over the past year. This surge is driven by strong financials, strategic acquisitions, and consistent government contracts. The company’s innovation in defense has boosted investor confidence. Recently, Lockheed Martin partnered with General Dynamics to tackle solid rocket motor shortages, and Boeing announced increased PAC-3 seeker production to meet rising demand for Patriot missile defense systems.

Strategic and missile defense programs led this growth, along with national security space programs, which added $115 million in revenue. With rising geopolitical tensions, Lockheed Martin’s space-related revenues and profits are expected to continue increasing as demand from the U.S. and NATO allies grows.

Restaurant Brands (QSR)

Restaurant Brands’ (NYSE:QSR) stock rose 13% in five years and 149% in ten, showing less long-term upside compared to McDonald’s. If McDonald’s $5 menu continues to attract customers, it could hurt Restaurant Brands. Although Burger King launched its own $5 menu this summer, U.S. same-store sales remained flat, indicating consumers preferred McDonald’s value offerings.

The company impressed investors with 4.6% consolidated comparable sales growth in Q1 2024, though down from 10.3% last year. Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes saw comps of 6.9%, 3.8%, and 5.7%, respectively. Strengthening core offerings and improving restaurant operations drove the growth. The company focused on menu innovation, digital strategies, and operations, investing $6 million in its Fuel the Flame initiative and emphasizing service training and culture-building at Burger King.

Restaurant Brands’ Q2 same-store sales rose 1.9%, with international locations up 2.6%. Tim Hortons saw a 4.6% increase, but Burger King and Firehouse Subs declined by 0.1%. The company acquired Popeyes China in June and QSR stock, down 9% this year, presents a buying opportunity.

