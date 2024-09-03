These Women, Combined, Are Richer Than 143 Countries Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Together they control over $300 billion. That’s more than the GDP of 75% of the world’s countries. It’s certain you’ve used products their companies manufacture, probably every day. And they’re pouring billions of dollars into organizations that can improve your life. They’re five of the smartest, most powerful, and generous women in the world. Read on to be inspired by these women who are fascinating for more than just their bank accounts.

24/7 Wall St. Insights

The five wealthiest women in the world helped develop and run family businesses that are among the largest in the world.

Two of them are authors. All of them are involved with charitable and educational organizations in leadership roles and as substantial donors.

Take the first step to building your own fortune with this free report: Discover “The Next NVIDIA

Why Would You Care?

sommthink / Shutterstock.com

Historically, women have faced tremendous obstacles equaling the level of wealth and power of men. The world’s richest women have defied the odds. In some cases, they’ve inherited wealth and in others have been integral to building a financial empire from scratch. In all cases, they’ve proven their intellectual giftedness, business acumen, and leadership abilities. Their stories are inspirational for people of any gender. Not only do they inspire us to pursue our own dreams, but they serve as a reminder not to underestimate anyone, regardless of gender, age, or other characteristics. And the causes they support are worth considering for our personal philanthropy as well.

5. MacKenzie Scott

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Net Worth: $35.6 billion

$35.6 billion Nationality: American

American Age: 54

54 Family Status: Single. Divorced 2 times, has 4 children.

Single. Divorced 2 times, has 4 children. Business: She was heavily involved in founding and running

She was heavily involved in founding and running Amazon, including negotiating the company’s first freight contract. In her divorce settlement from Jeff Bezos in 2019, she received 4% of the company’s stock.

Philanthropy: She founded Bystander Revolution, an anti-bullying organization. As part of the Giving Pledge promoted by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates, she has pledged to give away at least half her wealth to charity. To date, she has donated over $14 billion to 1600+ organizations.

She founded Bystander Revolution, an anti-bullying organization. As part of the Giving Pledge promoted by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates, she has pledged to give away at least half her wealth to charity. To date, she has donated over $14 billion to 1600+ organizations. Interesting Fact: She first began writing at 6 years old and has now published two novels.

4. Jacqueline Mars

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Net Worth: $38.5 billion

$38.5 billion Citizenship: American

American Age: 74

74 Family Status: Single. Divorced 2 times and has 3 children from her first marriage.

Single. Divorced 2 times and has 3 children from her first marriage. Business: Grandaughter of the founder of Mars Incorporated, which manufactures famous candy brands like M&Ms, Snickers, Milky Way and Twix.

Grandaughter of the founder of Mars Incorporated, which manufactures famous candy brands like M&Ms, Snickers, Milky Way and Twix. Philanthropy: She sits on the boards of cultural organizations and historic preservation societies in the Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia area. She has made significant donations to the League of Conservation Voters, the National Air and Space Museum, and the Catholic University of America.

She sits on the boards of cultural organizations and historic preservation societies in the Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia area. She has made significant donations to the League of Conservation Voters, the National Air and Space Museum, and the Catholic University of America. Interesting Fact: She has a degree in anthropology and owns an organic farm that is protected by the Land Trust of Virginia in perpetuity.

3. Julia Koch

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Net Worth: $64.3 billion

$64.3 billion Citizenship: American

American Age: 62

62 Family Status: Single. Widowed and has three children.

Single. Widowed and has three children. Business: Inherited 42% of Koch Industries, a conglomerate with significant interests in manufacturing, energy production, cattle ranching, timber, and electronics.

Inherited 42% of Koch Industries, a conglomerate with significant interests in manufacturing, energy production, cattle ranching, timber, and electronics. Philanthropy: Serves as president of the David H. Koch Foundation. This organization particularly focuses on supporting medical research, the arts, and education.

Serves as president of the David H. Koch Foundation. This organization particularly focuses on supporting medical research, the arts, and education. Interesting Fact: She once worked for the fashion designer Adolfo and did fittings for first lady Nancy Reagan.

2. Alice Walton

2015 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Net Worth: $72.3 billion

$72.3 billion Citizenship: American

American Age: 74

74 Family Status: Single, divorced twice.

Single, divorced twice. Business: Daughter of Sam Walton, founder of Walmart.

Daughter of Sam Walton, founder of Walmart. Philanthropy: Founded the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, both in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Founded the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, both in Bentonville, Arkansas. Interesting Fact: She owns a ranch and raises competitive show horses.

1. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers

2012 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Net Worth: $99.5 billion

$99.5 billion Citizenship: French

French Age: 71

71 Family Status: Married, with two children.

Married, with two children. Business: Grandaughter of the founder of L’Oréal, Vice Chairman of the company, holds 33% of the company’s stock.

Grandaughter of the founder of L’Oréal, Vice Chairman of the company, holds 33% of the company’s stock. Philanthropy: Founder and president of the Fondation Bettencourt Schueller, an organization that promotes arts, sciences, and inclusivity in France. The Bettencourt Meyers family and L’Oréal donated $226 million to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral after it burned in 2019.

Founder and president of the Fondation Bettencourt Schueller, an organization that promotes arts, sciences, and inclusivity in France. The Bettencourt Meyers family and L’Oréal donated $226 million to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral after it burned in 2019. Interesting Fact: She is known as a scholar of the Bible and of Greek mythology and has published books on these subjects.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.